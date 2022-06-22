PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

PulseSPORTS30 will, yearly, recognize the 30 best performing Nigerian footballers from across the globe.

This year, Pulse Sports launched a yearly ranking of the 30 best Nigerian footballers from across the globe.

'PulseSPORTS30' will, yearly, feature the best performing players for the season under consideration.

Beginning with the 2021/22 football season, we acknowledged the footballers of Nigerian heritage who had the most impact in their teams' performances, and helped them by goal contributions, playing major minutes and more.

The rankings will also included players whose effort saw them win individual awards.

The ranking is non-discriminatory and was not restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

Names were revealed from Friday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 22.

Despite missing over two months of action due to injury, Osimhen still finished as Napoli's highest goal scorer and also scored the most goals - than any other player for...

Aribo's profile has been on the rise since signing for Rangers, but he took his performances to another level, playing a...

The 2021/2022 season will be remembered as the breakout season for Calvin Bassey. The centre-back was named...

Simon ended the season in a way he possibly did not expect it to end for him, helping Nantes to their first Coupe de France title since...

Awoniyi ended the season as the highest-scoring Nigerian player in Europe’s top five leagues, and helped Union Berlin qualify for their first...

Dessers was the highest goal scorer in the Europa Conference League, having scored 10 goals, and contributed to...

Before the controversy surrounding his commitment to Nigeria at the AFCON in Cameroon, saw his performances drop, Dennis was the highest-ranking...

Only Deniz Undav (26) and Michael Frey (24) scored more goals than Paul Onuachu in the...

Sanusi played an instrumental for FC Porto last season, helping the club seal a domestic double for the first time since...

Okoye racked up 7 clean sheets in 30 games - enough to keep Rotterdam away from relegation. More impressive is...

The 33-year-old star was again one of Nigeria's best strikers in Europe this season, scoring...

Despite the turbulence endured at Spartak Moscow in the Russian league due to political reasons, Moses...

It will not outrageous to say Ozornwafor is currently Nigeria's best ball-playing centre-back...

Umar was the brain behind Almeria’s promotion charge and was awarded with a golden shovel for...

The arrival of Zambian forward Patson Daka meant that Iheanacho had to share his limited minutes, but whenever the 25-year-old forward played, he...

To call Obileye the best Nigerian player in the Scottish Premiership will not be a stretch, despite Nigeria’s trio at Rangers...

Following his €2.9m move to Al-Hilal from rivals Al-Shabab, Ighalo scored a combined 22 goals...

The former Heerenveen man was arguably CSKA Moscow's best player of the season, winning the player of the month for...

Yusuf was one of the revelations of the season...

Frank Lampard's appointment at Everton offered the former Arsenal player a new lease of life...

Despite an injury setback, Ndidi was one of the very best defensive midfielders in the Premier League...

Ndah quickly cemented his place in the Buccaneers' backline having completed a move from NPFL side Akwa United...

The 21-year-old defensive midfield schemer was an ever feature for FC Midtjylland, and led the club to...

24-year-old Adebayo was at the forefront of Luton Town’s unprecedented promotion charge...

All things considered, Okereke’s first season in a European top-five league went fairly well despite Venezia’s instant relegation...

Moffi enjoyed a productive season in Ligue 1, and ended the it as the club’s highest contributor...

The RB Leipzig man brought in to compliment Leicester’s attack line, made 41 appearances...

Ajayi had an unlucky season with West Brom as the Championship side missed a shot at returning to the Premier League...

Ex-Manchester United youngster Kehinde came into his own at Randers, displaying great versatility for Randers by...

Perhaps Chukwueze's standout moment was his goal at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League quarterfinals...

A pool of players is curated by Pulse's team of sports reporters and editors, led by the senior editor.

The number is then whittled down to thirty and ranked based on merit.

Pulse Sports will announce a list of 30 best Nigerian footballers at the end of every football season.

June 2022's ranking was the first edition.

