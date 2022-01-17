Pulse Recap: Upsets galore as Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea derail Ivory Coast & Algeria

The Gambia held Mali to a 1-1 draw in Group F, Sierra Leone repeated the feat after a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in Group E.

However. the day belonged to Equatorial Guinea, who went a step further to shock champions, Algeria, also in Group E.

Pulse Recap reviews all that went down Limbe and Douala on matchday 8 of the Cup of Nations in Cameroon;

The Gambia, Sierra Leone in late shows to deny Mali, Ivory Coast

The opening game of the day between the Scorpions of the Gambia and the Eagles of Mali kick-started what turned out to be the most dramatic matchday so far in Cameroon.

Following a barren first half, fans were made to wait until the 79th minute of the match for the first goal which arrived via a penalty.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Yves Bissouma was fouled in the box by Ebrima Adams and Mali's forward, Ibrahima Kone made no mistakes from 12 yards to put the Malians in front.

Mali's lead lasted 10 minutes before they conceded a penalty of their own to the Gambians and Musa Barrow stepped onto the plate to calmly convert to level the score at 1-1.

The point sees the Gambia stay top of Group F on four points, the same as second-placed Mali.

Kamara Day for Sierra Leone in Group E

It was Kamara Day in the Group E encounter between one of the favourites Cote d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone.

The Leone Stars scored a bizarre and dramatic late goal through Alhaji Kamara to hold 2017 winners, Ivory Coast to an entertaining 2-2 draw in what was a wonderful day for everyone named 'Kamara'.

Cote d'Ivoire took the lead twice and twice the Leone Stars equalised for a deserved share of the spoils in Douala.

AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie missed a penalty in the 12th minute as the young goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara, continued his brilliant form in the tournament with another fine stop.

But he would be beaten finally 12 minutes later when Sebastien Haller opened the scoring in the first half after a fine move and pass from Wilfred Zaha.

Sierra Leone bounced back in the second half with the beautiful left-footed belter from Musa Kamara.

Ivory Coast was back in front 10 minutes later, another beautiful goal this time from Nicolas Pepe's left foot to give the Ivorians a 2-1 lead.

With time running out and Ivory Coast seemingly running away with all three points, a bizarre goalkeeping error by Ali Sangare, in goal for the Elephants, gifted the Leone Stars a lifeline.

Serge Aurier cleared a loose ball with his head and Sangare tried to stop it from going out for a corner with a diving safe but unfortunately dropped the ball which would fall kindly to Steven Caulker.

Caulker found (Alhaji) a stumbling Kamara with a cut-back pass and the forward managed to find his footing to tuck home the equaliser to break the hearts of the Ivorians and seal a share of the spoils for Sierra Leone.

Equatorial Guinea pulls off the biggest upset of the AFCON 2021

While the Gambia and Sierra Leone had a good day, matchday 8 undoubtedly belonged to the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea put on an excellent display to defeat defending champions, Algeria, in what was the biggest moment of the day shock of the tournament.

Obiang Obono Esteban became the hero of the day when he reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the 70th minute to bravely slot home the winner.

The result leaves the AFCON holders Algeria rooted to the bottom of Group E on just a point after two matches.

Equatorial Guinea is now second after that excellent win on three points, one behind leaders, Ivory Coast.

Khaziri-inspired Tunisia rout poor Mauritania

It was a good day indeed at the office for Tunisia after they bounced back from that opening day controversial defeat to Mali with a comfortable and comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Mauritania.

Left-winger, Wahbi Khaziri was the player of the day after being involved in three of the goals scored by the Carthage Eagles.