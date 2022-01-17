Pulse Recap: Upsets galore as Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea derail Ivory Coast & Algeria

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A dramatic day in Cameroon as AFCON2021 underdogs began to prove their mettle

Man of the match Iban Salvador Edu leads the Equatorial Guinea celebrations after they stunned Algeria
Man of the match Iban Salvador Edu leads the Equatorial Guinea celebrations after they stunned Algeria

Matchday 8 proved to be the day for the underdogs at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2021, in Cameroon.

The Gambia held Mali to a 1-1 draw in Group F, Sierra Leone repeated the feat after a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in Group E.

However. the day belonged to Equatorial Guinea, who went a step further to shock champions, Algeria, also in Group E.

Pulse Recap reviews all that went down Limbe and Douala on matchday 8 of the Cup of Nations in Cameroon;

The opening game of the day between the Scorpions of the Gambia and the Eagles of Mali kick-started what turned out to be the most dramatic matchday so far in Cameroon.

Following a barren first half, fans were made to wait until the 79th minute of the match for the first goal which arrived via a penalty.

Musa Barrow (2R) celebrates after his late penalty earned Gambia a point against Mali
Musa Barrow (2R) celebrates after his late penalty earned Gambia a point against Mali AFP

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Yves Bissouma was fouled in the box by Ebrima Adams and Mali's forward, Ibrahima Kone made no mistakes from 12 yards to put the Malians in front.

Mali's lead lasted 10 minutes before they conceded a penalty of their own to the Gambians and Musa Barrow stepped onto the plate to calmly convert to level the score at 1-1.

The point sees the Gambia stay top of Group F on four points, the same as second-placed Mali.

It was Kamara Day in the Group E encounter between one of the favourites Cote d'Ivoire and Sierra Leone.

The Leone Stars scored a bizarre and dramatic late goal through Alhaji Kamara to hold 2017 winners, Ivory Coast to an entertaining 2-2 draw in what was a wonderful day for everyone named 'Kamara'.

Sierra Leone celebrates
Sierra Leone celebrates Pulse Nigeria

Cote d'Ivoire took the lead twice and twice the Leone Stars equalised for a deserved share of the spoils in Douala.

AC Milan midfielder, Franck Kessie missed a penalty in the 12th minute as the young goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara, continued his brilliant form in the tournament with another fine stop.

But he would be beaten finally 12 minutes later when Sebastien Haller opened the scoring in the first half after a fine move and pass from Wilfred Zaha.

Sierra Leone bounced back in the second half with the beautiful left-footed belter from Musa Kamara.

Nicolas Pepe and Haller scored for Ivory Coast
Nicolas Pepe and Haller scored for Ivory Coast Pulse Nigeria

Ivory Coast was back in front 10 minutes later, another beautiful goal this time from Nicolas Pepe's left foot to give the Ivorians a 2-1 lead.

With time running out and Ivory Coast seemingly running away with all three points, a bizarre goalkeeping error by Ali Sangare, in goal for the Elephants, gifted the Leone Stars a lifeline.

Serge Aurier cleared a loose ball with his head and Sangare tried to stop it from going out for a corner with a diving safe but unfortunately dropped the ball which would fall kindly to Steven Caulker.

Alhaji Kamara (3rd L) scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Sierra Leone against Ivory Coast after a goalkeeping error
Alhaji Kamara (3rd L) scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Sierra Leone against Ivory Coast after a goalkeeping error AFP

Caulker found (Alhaji) a stumbling Kamara with a cut-back pass and the forward managed to find his footing to tuck home the equaliser to break the hearts of the Ivorians and seal a share of the spoils for Sierra Leone.

While the Gambia and Sierra Leone had a good day, matchday 8 undoubtedly belonged to the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea put on an excellent display to defeat defending champions, Algeria, in what was the biggest moment of the day shock of the tournament.

Man of the match Iban Salvador Edu leads the Equatorial Guinea celebrations after they stunned Algeria
Man of the match Iban Salvador Edu leads the Equatorial Guinea celebrations after they stunned Algeria AFP

Obiang Obono Esteban became the hero of the day when he reacted quickest to a loose ball from a corner in the 70th minute to bravely slot home the winner.

The result leaves the AFCON holders Algeria rooted to the bottom of Group E on just a point after two matches.

Esteban Orozco scored against Algeria to end their unbeaten streak (Twitter CAF)
Esteban Orozco scored against Algeria to end their unbeaten streak (Twitter CAF) Pulse Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea is now second after that excellent win on three points, one behind leaders, Ivory Coast.

It was a good day indeed at the office for Tunisia after they bounced back from that opening day controversial defeat to Mali with a comfortable and comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Mauritania.

Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring in Tunisia's win over Mauritania in Limbe
Wahbi Khazri (2L) celebrates with teammates after scoring in Tunisia's win over Mauritania in Limbe AFP

Left-winger, Wahbi Khaziri was the player of the day after being involved in three of the goals scored by the Carthage Eagles.

The Saint-Etienne player scored the second and third goals of the match and assisted the fourth in an excellent display to revive his country's 2021 campaign.

