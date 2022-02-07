Pulse Recap: Teranga Lions win first-ever AFCON, Indomitable Lions finish third

Izuchukwu Akawor
Senegal has become the 14th country to win the Africa Cup of Nations

Kalidou Koulibaly lifts the Africa Cup of Nations title for the first time in Senegal's history.

Teranga Lions of Senegal lifted the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt in the final of the AFCON2021 on Sunday.

In their third attempt, the Aliou Cisse-led side became the latest champions in the continent.

A man of the match performance from the brilliant goalkeeper, Mohamed Gabaski Abougabal, didn't stop Senegal from glory this time around.

Gabaski bailed Egypt out many times IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Gabaski put in another heroic display in the final and almost singlehandedly handed the Pharaohs their eighth AFCON title but his teammates let him down.

The 33-year-old made eight saves in the match, including two penalty saves - first he denied Sadio Mane in the first half of regulation time before saving the second during the shootout after the final between Senegal and Egypt ended goalless after extra time.

Captain Sadio Mane converts the shootout penalty that won the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday. AFP

Mane made amends for his miss, going from zero to hero as he scored the decisive last kick to seal a historic first African title for the Teranga Lions.

Mane's Senegal, in denying the Pharaohs what would have been an extension of their dominance in the AFCON, became the 14th country to be crowned champions of Africa.

latest champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal. pulse senegal

Host of the AFCON2021, Cameroon, finished third as a reward for what is a successful hosting of the 33rd AFCON.

Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to score a brace as the Indomitable Lions came from three goals down against the Stallions to clinch the bronze after a 5-3 penalty shootout win.

Vincent Aboubakar (Twitter/CAF) Pulse Nigeria

It was a game of two halves between the two countries in the third-place playoff on Saturday at the Ahmadu Ahidjo stadium.

An excellent first-half display saw the Stallions take a shock 0-3 lead courtesy of goals from Steeve Yago, an Andre Onana own goal and Djibril Ouattara, with the duo of Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi on the bench.

Cameroon finished as 3rd at the AFCON 2021 in front of their home fans (Twitter/CAF) Twitter

In the second half, both Aboubakar and Ekambi were introduced for the Indomitable Lions with the 33-year-old Aboubakar going on to grab a brace as Cameroon turned on the style with three late goals.

Stephane Bahoken started the incredible comeback 19 minutes from time before two goals in two minutes from AFCON top scorer, Aboubakar sent the game into extra time.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso had an outstanding AFCON2021. AFP

There would be no further goals after extra time as Cameroon kept their cool to score all their kicks in the resultant shootout to seal the bronze.

Izuchukwu Akawor

