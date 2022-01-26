Pulse Recap: Mane, Hakimi steal show as Senegal & Morocco reach last 8

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The penultimate day of the first round of the knockout stages saw Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi emerge as the stars

Morocco is into its first quarterfinal since 2017.
Morocco is into its first quarterfinal since 2017.

Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi delivered a footballing masterclass as Senegal and Morocco sealed their places in the AFCON 2021 quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

There were five goals and two red cards as Senegal defeated nine-man Cape Verde in the first game of the day while the Atlas Lions beat Malawi in the final match of the day.

Africa's top-ranked side, Senegal paid a huge price for the round of 16 win over Cape Verde after star man, Sadio Mane ended up in the hospital from the pitch.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane (L) is challenged by Cape Verde defender Steven Fortes during an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Bafoussam on Tuesday
Senegal forward Sadio Mane (L) is challenged by Cape Verde defender Steven Fortes during an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Bafoussam on Tuesday AFP

The Liverpool star put on a man of the match display, scored the opener just after the hour mark before suffering a concussion and was substituted seven minutes later with his nation ahead.

twitter.com

Mane was subsequently taken to the hospital for further examination, while Senegal sealed passage to the last eight when Bamba Dieng doubled their advantage in added time to defeat Cape Verde, who had two men sent off in either half of the match.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal.
The Teranga Lions of Senegal. pulse senegal

With the victory, Senegal awaits the winner of the Mali and Equatorial Guinea round of 16 clash slated for Wednesday in the quarterfinal.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco survived a scare from the Flames of Malawi to join Senegal in the quarterfinal.

Morocco come from behind to beat Malawi 2-1 in a match the Moroccans totally dominated from start to finish.

Achraf Hakimi scored his second goal in as many games for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations
Achraf Hakimi scored his second goal in as many games for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations AFP

Malawi drew the first blood through their main man, Mhango Gabadinho, who opened the scoring with a 35-yard screamer give the Flames a shock lead.

The goal sparked Morocco to life as they piled on the pressure on Malawi in search of an equaliser but the Malawian goalkeeper, Charles Thom, did his best to stop everything thrown at him.

Gabadinho Mhango (C) gave Malawi a shock lead with a sensational goal
Gabadinho Mhango (C) gave Malawi a shock lead with a sensational goal AFP

However, Sevilla star, Youssef En-Nseyri gave the Atlas Lions a deserved equaliser when he headed in the leveller just before the break.

After the break, PSG star, Hakimi sealed the win and a place in the final eight when he netted his second consecutive free-kick to send the Atlas Lions through.

Nseyri scores the equaliser for Morocco just before the break.
Nseyri scores the equaliser for Morocco just before the break. Pulse Nigeria

Morocco will take on the winner of the titanic clash between Ivory Coast and Egypt in the round of 16.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON2021: Hakimi and Mhango's freak goals featured in Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Hakimi and Mhango's freak goals featured in Pulse of the Day

Pulse Recap: Mane, Hakimi steal show as Senegal & Morocco reach last 8

Pulse Recap: Mane, Hakimi steal show as Senegal & Morocco reach last 8

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

US embracing big chill in CONCACAF World Cup race

US embracing big chill in CONCACAF World Cup race

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

Martial completes loan switch from Man Utd to Sevilla

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo