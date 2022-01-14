Pulse Recap: Indomitable Lions feast on Antelopes, Burkina Faso revives AFCON 2021 campaign

Also, Burkina Faso revived their AFCON 2021 dreams with a rather hard-fought 1-0 win over Cape Verde in the second match.

Here is the recap of how both teams fared on the first day of round two in the competition;

Indomitable Lions show no mercy to book round of 16 spot

The hosts are beginning to look the part after a comprehensive display saw them dispatch their Ethiopian counterparts, Walya, at the Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde.

AFP

Goals from Vincent Aboubakar, who scored another brace again, and Toko Ekambi, who also netted a brace, sealed the deal for the host. Dawa Dukele scored the consolation for the Walyas.

Cameroon came from behind once again after a bright start from Walya Antelopes saw them fall behind to a well-work goal from Dukele as early as the fourth minute.

However, unlike in their opening match, the Indomitable Lions didn't wait too long to equalise as Ekambi headed them level from a superb Collins Fai's cross four minutes later after.

Pulse Nigeria

Ethiopia threatened to restore their lead with some good counter-attacking moves, but lacked the composure and cutting edge they had in the first and were denied twice later on by a brilliant Andre Onana.

The home side also rattled the post through Ekambi but the half ended with nothing to separate both nations.

The teams started the second half with fire in their bellies but it was Cameroon who took the lead for the first time via Aboubakar, his third of the tournament, to give them a 2-1 lead.

Aboubakar completed his brace two minutes later to completely turn around the match in Cameroon's favour as they began to run away with the game.

Pulse Nigeria

And on the 67th minute, it was game over for the Antelopes when Ekambi scored his second and Cameroon's fourth of the game to seal the win and passage through to the round of 16.

It could have been worse for Ethiopia as the Indomitable Lions saw efforts from Zambo Anguissa and the excellent Fai come off the post late on.

Burkina Faso revive its AFCON campaign with a hard-earned win over Blue Sharks

In the second Group A match at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, the Stallions of Burkina Faso are back in business at the AFCON 2021 following a narrow 1-0 win over Cape Verde.

Pulse Nigeria

Right-winger, Boureima Bande, was the hero of the day for his country after his 39th-minute strike with his chest proved to be the winner as the Burkina Babes bounced back from that opening day defeat to Cameroon.

The Stallions, who were without their inspirational captain, Bertrand Traore, due to COVID-19, were the better team in the game despite Cape Verde controlling most of the possession.

Bande was a handful for the Blue Sharks throughout the encounter as the 23-year-old inspired his team with his excellent performance.

Pulse Nigeria

Cape Verde came closest to an equaliser on the half-hour mark, but their match-winner in the opening game, Julio Tavares, lacked the composure this time.

the second half was not as bright as the first as both teams struggled to create anything tangible, Burkina Faso held on for an important win to revive their competition while Cape Verde missed the chance to join Cameroon in the knockout stage after just two games.