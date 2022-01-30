Pulse Recap: How Ekambi and Dango inspired Cameroon, Burkina Faso to the semis

Cameroon defeated the Gambia while Burkina Faso saw off Tunisia to set up a pulsating clash in the semifinal between the two.

Here is how the Indomitable Lions and Stallions qualified for the last 4;

Ekambi's brace downs stubborn Gambia

The Indomitable Lions became the first team to book a place in the semifinals after a 2-0 win over Gambia in the first game of the quarterfinal stages.

Karl Toko Ekambi was the star of the day following his man of the match performance against the Scorpions.

Ekambi netted a brace in eight second-half minutes to help the host country to a comfortable and dominant victory over the AFCON debutants in Duoala on Saturday evening.

The Lyon man took his tally to five goals in the competition as Cameroon delivered their most comprehensive and dominant display so far at the AFCON 2021.

After a goalless opening half, Cameroon took a deserved lead when Ekambi headed home superbly from a Collins Fai cross to break the deadlock.

And just before the hour mark, he doubled the advantage this time from a Martin Hongla low cross for his fifth of the campaign.

He is now just one goal behind his captain and tournament's top scorer Vincent Aboubakar with two matches to go.

Dango goes from hero to villain as Burkina Faso sends Tunisia home

The second quarterfinal match of the day was all about Dango Ouattara as Burkina Faso once again proved that they know how to play Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For the third time, the Stallions have fought off Tunisia at the quarterfinal stage to seal their place in the AFCON 2021 last four.

Dango was the hero and villain of the day after he scored the only goal of the game just before the break and then picked up a straight red card after VAR intervened following a dangerous play by the 19-year-old eight minutes from time.

The Stallions finished the game with ten men but were able to fend off the Carthage Eagles led by their captain, Wahbi Khazri, to book their place in the semifinal.

