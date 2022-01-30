Pulse Recap: How Ekambi and Dango inspired Cameroon, Burkina Faso to the semis

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cameroon and Burkina Faso have set up a huge and exciting clash in the semifinal

Toko Ekambi and Dango Ouattara
Toko Ekambi and Dango Ouattara

The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations is getting\ interesting now after host Cameroon and Burkina Faso confirmed their places in the semifinal stages of the competition.

Recommended articles

Cameroon defeated the Gambia while Burkina Faso saw off Tunisia to set up a pulsating clash in the semifinal between the two.

Here is how the Indomitable Lions and Stallions qualified for the last 4;

The Indomitable Lions became the first team to book a place in the semifinals after a 2-0 win over Gambia in the first game of the quarterfinal stages.

Karl Toko Ekambi was the star of the day following his man of the match performance against the Scorpions.

Karl Toko Ekambi (L) celebrates with Moumi Ngamaleu after scoring the first of his two goals in Cameroon's win over Gambia in Douala
Karl Toko Ekambi (L) celebrates with Moumi Ngamaleu after scoring the first of his two goals in Cameroon's win over Gambia in Douala AFP

Ekambi netted a brace in eight second-half minutes to help the host country to a comfortable and dominant victory over the AFCON debutants in Duoala on Saturday evening.

The Lyon man took his tally to five goals in the competition as Cameroon delivered their most comprehensive and dominant display so far at the AFCON 2021.

After a goalless opening half, Cameroon took a deserved lead when Ekambi headed home superbly from a Collins Fai cross to break the deadlock.

Cameroon players celebrate after Karl Toko-Ekambi scored his and his team's second goal against Gambia
Cameroon players celebrate after Karl Toko-Ekambi scored his and his team's second goal against Gambia AFP

And just before the hour mark, he doubled the advantage this time from a Martin Hongla low cross for his fifth of the campaign.

He is now just one goal behind his captain and tournament's top scorer Vincent Aboubakar with two matches to go.

The second quarterfinal match of the day was all about Dango Ouattara as Burkina Faso once again proved that they know how to play Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

For the third time, the Stallions have fought off Tunisia at the quarterfinal stage to seal their place in the AFCON 2021 last four.

Burkina Faso players celebrate after Dango Ouattara scored against Tunisia in Garoua
Burkina Faso players celebrate after Dango Ouattara scored against Tunisia in Garoua AFP

Dango was the hero and villain of the day after he scored the only goal of the game just before the break and then picked up a straight red card after VAR intervened following a dangerous play by the 19-year-old eight minutes from time.

The Stallions finished the game with ten men but were able to fend off the Carthage Eagles led by their captain, Wahbi Khazri, to book their place in the semifinal.

Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring for Burkina Faso with teammate, Ibrahim Toure
Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring for Burkina Faso with teammate, Ibrahim Toure Twitter/@CAF_online

It was no less than the Burkinabes deserved, they have been brilliant all tournament and on Saturday, they delivered another solid team performance to set up a date with Cameroon next.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

AFCON 2021: Tunisia ouster should spark regret for Super Eagles, not glee

AFCON 2021: Tunisia ouster should spark regret for Super Eagles, not glee

Ronda Rousey returns to win 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Ronda Rousey returns to win 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

AFCON2021: Stallions send Carthage Eagles home, Dango featured as Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: Stallions send Carthage Eagles home, Dango featured as Pulse of the Day

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 17 (Quarter-finals) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 17 (Quarter-finals) predictions

Pulse Recap: How Ekambi and Dango inspired Cameroon, Burkina Faso to the semis

Pulse Recap: How Ekambi and Dango inspired Cameroon, Burkina Faso to the semis

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars