Pulse Recap: Gambia, Cameroon through to last 8; Comoros bows out but wins hearts

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Scorpions and Indomitable Lions will go head-to-head in the next round of the knockout stages

Gambia's Musa Barrow and Chaker Alhadhur of Comoros.
Gambia's Musa Barrow and Chaker Alhadhur of Comoros.

Host of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, Cameroon and Africa's lowest-ranked country in the competition will face each other in the quarterfinals after winning their respective round of 16 matches on Monday.

Recommended articles

Gambia will continue their impressive and historic run in the AFCON 2021 after a brilliant 1-0 victory over favourites Guinea.

Musa Barrow was the hero for the Gambia this time after the wide forward latched onto an excellent through pass from Yusupha Bubb to calmly slot home the winner with 19 minutes left to play.

Musa Barrow (C) celebrates with his Gambia teammates after scoring against Guinea
Musa Barrow (C) celebrates with his Gambia teammates after scoring against Guinea AFP

The Scorpions, who are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament and playing in their debut AFCON, put on a defensive masterclass to register their second consecutive clean sheet and third in four matches at the AFCON 2021.

Guinea struggled to create anything tangible without their inspirational leader, Naby Keita, who was suspended for the game, while the Gambia had a player sent off three minutes from time.

Aguibou Camara (L) of Guinea fights for the ball with Ebrima Darboe of Gambia in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Bafoussam on Monday
Aguibou Camara (L) of Guinea fights for the ball with Ebrima Darboe of Gambia in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Bafoussam on Monday AFP

Up next for Gambia, they are up against the host country Cameroon, who also secured a crucial win in the second round of 16 match of the day over Comoros.

AFCON 2021 hosts, Cameroon, survived a late scare from another debutant, Comoros, to seal a 2-1 win and a place in the quarterfinals.

Vincent Aboubakar scored his sixth goal of the Cup of Nations as Cameroon beat the Comoros
Vincent Aboubakar scored his sixth goal of the Cup of Nations as Cameroon beat the Comoros AFP

Les Coelecantes won several hearts with their display after giving the Indomitable Lions a scare despite being depleted due to COVID-19.

Comoros had their left-back, Chaker Alhadhur, as the goalkeeper and played the majority of the game with 10 men after defender Nadjim Abdou was sent off in the 8th minute.

Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar scored in either half to give the home side a 2-0 lead. But Comoros wouldn't go down without a fight.

Full-back Chaker Alhadhur played in goal for the Comoros against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon
Full-back Chaker Alhadhur played in goal for the Comoros against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon AFP

Youssouf M'Changama's stunning free-kick from 0ver 40 yards pulled one back for the Coelecantes but it turned out to be nothing but a consolation for gallant Comoros.

Cameroon was made to sweat and work for the win despite the odds against the debutants, who forced Andre Onana in goal for the hosts into making six saves in the game including a double save in the second half.

Comoros midfielder Youssouf M'Changama embraces stand-in goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur
Comoros midfielder Youssouf M'Changama embraces stand-in goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur AFP

Cameroon progressed to the last eight while Comoros exits the competition but have plenty to be proud of after a valiant performance in their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Pulse Recap: Gambia, Cameroon through to last 8; Comoros bows out but wins hearts

Pulse Recap: Gambia, Cameroon through to last 8; Comoros bows out but wins hearts

Eight dead, 50 injured in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

Eight dead, 50 injured in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

'Half a dozen dead' in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

'Half a dozen dead' in Cup of Nations stadium crush: Cameroon state media

AFCON 2021: Cameroon 2 Vs 1 Comoros Player Ratings

AFCON 2021: Cameroon 2 Vs 1 Comoros Player Ratings

Cameroon into AFCON quarters despite Comoros heroics, Gambia win

Cameroon into AFCON quarters despite Comoros heroics, Gambia win

AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo