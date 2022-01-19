Pulse Recap: Black Stars miss out as Senegal, Guinea & Morocco qualify

Senegal, Guinea picked up the round of 16 tickets in Group B, while Morocco and Gabon qualified from Group C.

Pulse Recap takes you through all the excitement in both groups as Comoros dished out one of the biggest upsets at the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Group B - Senegal held; Guinea qualifies despite shock defeat

The latest round of matches started on a very shocking note as Group B favourites, Senegal and Guinea, dropped points in their final group games.

Senegal's Teranga Lions found the Flames of Malawi a hard nut to crack following a goalless affair at the Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam.

Pulse Nigeria

Malawi's goalkeeper, Charles Thom, was the obvious star of the day after he produced some excellent saves to keep a clean, especially in the second half that saw the Sadio Mane-led Lions pile on the pressure.

In the end, both teams shared the spoils, Malawi finished third on four points, while Senegal won the group with five points after a shock defeat for Guinea in Yaounde.

AFP

Malawi's four points could see them through of the round of 16, picking one of the spots reserved for the best third-placed teams from the group stages.

Zimbabwe exits AFCON 2021 on a high

In the other Group B match, Zimbabwe crashed out of the AFCON 2021 but not without a fight in their final game.

The Warriors proved to be party-spoilers after they denied Guinea the chance to win Group B with a shock 2-1 win.

Pulse Nigeria

Two first-half goals from Knowledge Musoda and Kudakwashe Mahachi were enough for the Warriors to grab their first and only win of the competition to exit on a high.

Liverpool star, Naby Keita, scored Guinea's consolation in the second half but despite the result, the Syli Nationale joined Senegal in the round of 16.

Group C - Goal-fest as Comoros sends 10-man Ghana home, Morocco, Gabon qualify

Group C was the place to be on Tuesday as it rained goals in both matches, which produced nine of the 12 goals scored on the day.

AFP

Minnows, Comoros, dished out the biggest shock of the day in their debut campaign after they sent Ghana's 10-man Black Stars home following a five-goal thriller in Garoua.

Les Coelecantes played their hearts out, scoring their first-ever AFCON goal (s) and capping their brilliant display with their first-ever win as well in a 3-2 win over Ghana.

Pulse Nigeria

Comoros led twice, first El Fardou Nabouhane opened the scoring before Ghana's captain, Andre Ayew was shown a straight red card in the 25th minute as the first half ended with Ghana down by a goal and a man.

Ahmed Mogni doubled Comoros's advantage with a beautiful left-footed shot after dancing around the Ghana defense just after the hour mark.

But Ghana bounced back to equalise courtesy of goals from Richmond Boakye and Alexander Djiku.

Pulse Nigeria

However, there was still time for late drama and with five minutes left to play, Comoros found the winner, Mogni at the end of it again for his brace to seal a famous day for everyone in Comoros.

A good result for Les Coelescantes, who finished third in Group C on three points but a bad one for Ghana, who exits the tournament without a win and bottom of the group.

Gabon, Morocco serve four-goal thriller; book round of 16 tickets

Gabon and Morocco picked the guaranteed round of 16 tickets after an entertaining 2-2 draw in the second Group C match.

Gabon started on the front foot and took a first-half lead via Jim Allevinah, the hero in their last match against the Black Stars.

AFP

Morocco hit back through former Southampton star, Sofiane Boufal in the 74th fourth minute before an own goal from Naif Aguerd restored Gabon's lead with nine minutes to go.

Pulse Nigeria

The lead only last three minutes as Achraf Hakimi produced a magical moment via a free-kick to seal a share of the spoils and ensure both teams continue their AFCON 2021 journeys in the knockout stages.