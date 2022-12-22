ADVERTISEMENT

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Not restricting this honour roll to positions, these are the players that excited us the most at the biggest sports event in 2022.

Top ten players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Top ten players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As we round off the year 2022, we cannot help but talk about the biggest sporting event that went down this year - the FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Completed barely a week ago, the 22nd edition of the tournament - won by Argentina - presented us with lots of exhilarating performances from players that took a break from their clubs, to fly their country's flag in Qatar.

From goalkeepers to forwards, and not restricted to positions, here are the ten brightest shining stars we watched at the 2022 World Cup.

Yassine Bounou was the star of the Morocco's win against Spain saving two penalties
Yassine Bounou was the star of the Morocco's win against Spain saving two penalties AFP

Morocco were undoubtedly the underdog story of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and part of this is largely thanks to the shifts put in by their goalkeeper Bounou a.k.a Bono. Beyond his group stage performances, the Sevilla man was the hero during the penalty shootout win against Spain helping the Africans past the last 16 for the first time in their history. Against Portugal, too, he was superb as Morocco held on to create yet another history as the first African team ever to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi AFP

From his astute defensive performances that helped Morocco keep four clean sheets to his audacious panenka penalty against Spain, Hakimi lived up to his hype in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain right-back played a vital role in Morocco's studded defence, as they made a fairytale run to the semi-finals, one he continually celebrated with heartfelt embraces with his mother throughout the tournament.

Emiliano Martinez (centre) was awarded with the goalkeeper of the tournament
Emiliano Martinez (centre) was awarded with the goalkeeper of the tournament AFP

Crowned as the goalkeeper of the tournament after Argentina's victory over France, Martinez's performance in Qatar is one that would be told for ages. Vital saves including a one-on-one stop on Randal Kolo Muani in the final moments of the final, another against Australia's Garang Kuol in the round of 16 and more, in penalty shootouts against the Netherlands and France were one of the reasons Argentina have their third-ever World Cup title.

Dominik Livakovic
Dominik Livakovic AFP

If any goalkeeper gave Martinez a run for his money in Qatar. It had to be the Croatia stopper. Thanks to Livakovic's saves, Croatia earned two clean sheets in the group stage, with the goalkeeper, further inspiring them to the semi-finals after penalty shootout wins over Japan and Brazil. What's better? Although Livakovic saved as many penalties as Martinez did, this 27-year-old performed so well that he conceded lesser goals despite facing more shots.

Antoine Griezmann after France failed to defend their title against Argentina
Antoine Griezmann after France failed to defend their title against Argentina AFP

Behind Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud's goals that spurred France to the World Cup final, Griezmann was the engine for both players, and others in the French squad. From defending effectively in his box to attacking in the opposition's, the midfielder was so instrumental that he ended the tournament as the most creative player.

Olivier Giroud became France's outright all-time highest goal scorer during the World Cup
Olivier Giroud became France's outright all-time highest goal scorer during the World Cup AFP

Number three on the goalscorers' chart for the 2022 World Cup was Olivier Giroud, who started the tournament on a great note, scoring two of France's six goals in the group stage. The 36-year-old also spearheaded France's attack in the knockout stages scoring in their round of 16 and quarter-finals victories over Poland and England. The impressive stuff about Giroud's performance at this World Cup is that, on the contrary, he failed to register a shot on target or score a goal at the last World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Sofyan Amrabat in action for Morocco
Sofyan Amrabat in action for Morocco AFP

Of all the praises that would go to Morocco for their impressive fairytale run to the World Cup semifinals, Amrabat is allowed a large chunk. The Fiorentina midfielder was both active in defending and attacking helping Morocco to steal a group stage draw against Croatia, and stun Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is reportedly a top transfer target for Manchester United following his performance at the World Cup
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is reportedly a top transfer target for Manchester United following his performance at the World Cup AFP

At just 20 years of age, Gvardiol was one of the biggest head-turners for the month-long football party in Qatar. The RB Leipzig centre-back inspired Croatia to concede just one goal in the group stages and two more in the last 16 and quarter-finals. Despite being disgraced by Lionel Messi and eventual winners Argentina in a 3-0 semifinal defeat, Gvardiol still played his part as Croatia picked up a vital third-place finish against Morocco.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to leave PSG next summer following his performance in Qatar
Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to leave PSG next summer following his performance in Qatar AFP

Winning the golden boot was no mean feat, yet, it was something that Mbappe did with such ease in Qatar. The 23-year-old scored in two of France's three group games, assisting his teammates on two occasions, while also becoming the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final. It was thanks to the Paris Saint-Germain man's brilliance in the final that France did not lose in normal regulation time nor extra time but on the lottery of penalties.

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy and his golden ball after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar
Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy and his golden ball after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar AFP

No one that played at the World Cup in Qatar, contributed to more goals than Messi did. The 35-year-old rightly played the role of a captain, and led his team to the trophy by scoring seven goals - just one short of Mbappe - and assisted his teammates three times. Messi showed so much edge at the World Cup that his performances earned him five man-of-the-match awards from seven games. He finished the tournament as the golden ball winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade picks her 5-a-side team

    SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

  • Top ten players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

  • David Datro Fofana is set to be a Chelsea player

    TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

Recommended articles

SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

Ex-Chelsea manager named Zambia coach

Ex-Chelsea manager named Zambia coach

COMMENT: Where does Didier Deschamps rank among the greatest managers in football history?

COMMENT: Where does Didier Deschamps rank among the greatest managers in football history?

LA LIGA: Real Madrid reportedly preparing a €1 billion package to sign World Cup star

LA LIGA: Real Madrid reportedly preparing a €1 billion package to sign World Cup star

EPL: Arsenal's goal against Manchester United was wrongly ruled out by VAR

EPL: Arsenal's goal against Manchester United was wrongly ruled out by VAR

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

EPL: Iwobi has been phenomenal - former Crystal Palace Owner, Simon Jordan

EPL: Iwobi has been phenomenal - former Crystal Palace Owner, Simon Jordan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram