Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The African champions have shown other African countries the way after becoming the first team to register a win at the FIFA World Cup.

Teranga Lions roaring in Qatar.
Teranga Lions roaring in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022, has entered a crucial stage, with round two of games in the group stage.

Recommended articles

Despite an interesting late win for Iran, entertainment has taken a backseat now as teams cautiously look to preserve their World Cup status in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka and Cristian Pulisic do battle in England vs USA
Bukayo Saka and Cristian Pulisic do battle in England vs USA AFP

So, we have more goalless matches and tightly contested ones in the tournament, but Senegal was the hero of day six.

The Lions of Teranga provided the biggest entertainment on the day six of the competition, which produced eight goals in four matches.

Iran players celebrate after defeating Wales
Iran players celebrate after defeating Wales AFP

Pulse of the Day can now predict that an average of two goals per game is the established pattern and outcome.

Africa's first win at the FIFA World Cup has arrived and it came at the expense of the host, Qatar, via the continent's biggest hope in the competition, its champions, Senegal.

Following a winless opening round of matches, with Ghana saving our blushes, in terms of goals on the last day of the round, the gate of success has been opened for the motherland.

Senegal has shown other African countries the way.
Senegal has shown other African countries the way. AFP

It was only fitting that African champions, the Teranga Lions, will get the continent's first win in Qatar.

The Lions roared back to life after the error-filled defeat to the Netherlands in the first game on Friday.

Senegal suffered a heartbreak in their opener.
Senegal suffered a heartbreak in their opener. AFP

Our Lions proved to be too good for the home side, Qatar, after a 3-1 win to revive their World Cup dreams.

In the absence of talisman, Sadio Mane, Senegal finally found their way on the pitch. Two first-half goals from Famara Diedhiou and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng propelled the Teranga Lions to their first win of the competition.

Boulaye Dia had put them on the road to freedom when he fired the Lions ahead in the first-half before Diedhiou doubled the advantage three minutes into the second-half.

Qatar battled their way back when Mohammed Muntari pulled one back 12 minutes from time.

Sadio Mane is a big miss for Senegal, but the Teranga Lions are learning to find a way without their lionheart.
Sadio Mane is a big miss for Senegal, but the Teranga Lions are learning to find a way without their lionheart. AFP

But the Lions bamba-ed their way to the decisive win when Dieng sealed it six minutes from time with the third goal.

A much-needed win for Africa gets the Pulse of the Day for day six.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • Teranga Lions roaring in Qatar.

    Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

  • Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after his goal for Switzerland

    Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

  • Senegal recorded their first win of Qatar 2022

    Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Recommended articles

Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Where is Foden? - Reactions as USA holds England in boring draw

Where is Foden? - Reactions as USA holds England in boring draw

Qatar 2022: No victor, no vanquished as England and USA share spoils

Qatar 2022: No victor, no vanquished as England and USA share spoils

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

'Ronaldo's replacement' - Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

'Ronaldo's replacement' - Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener