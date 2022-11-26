Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Despite an interesting late win for Iran, entertainment has taken a backseat now as teams cautiously look to preserve their World Cup status in Qatar.

So, we have more goalless matches and tightly contested ones in the tournament, but Senegal was the hero of day six.

The Lions of Teranga provided the biggest entertainment on the day six of the competition, which produced eight goals in four matches.

Pulse of the Day can now predict that an average of two goals per game is the established pattern and outcome.

Senegal emerges Pulse of the Day

Africa's first win at the FIFA World Cup has arrived and it came at the expense of the host, Qatar, via the continent's biggest hope in the competition, its champions, Senegal.

Following a winless opening round of matches, with Ghana saving our blushes, in terms of goals on the last day of the round, the gate of success has been opened for the motherland.

It was only fitting that African champions, the Teranga Lions, will get the continent's first win in Qatar.

The Lions roared back to life after the error-filled defeat to the Netherlands in the first game on Friday.

Our Lions proved to be too good for the home side, Qatar, after a 3-1 win to revive their World Cup dreams.

In the absence of talisman, Sadio Mane, Senegal finally found their way on the pitch. Two first-half goals from Famara Diedhiou and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng propelled the Teranga Lions to their first win of the competition.

Boulaye Dia had put them on the road to freedom when he fired the Lions ahead in the first-half before Diedhiou doubled the advantage three minutes into the second-half.

Qatar battled their way back when Mohammed Muntari pulled one back 12 minutes from time.

But the Lions bamba-ed their way to the decisive win when Dieng sealed it six minutes from time with the third goal.