Pulse of The Day: Chief Security Officer Koulibably inspires fantastic Teranga Lions

The quartet, the Netherlands, USA, England and Senegal became the latest countries to qualify for the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

AFP

Nine goals were scored across four matches in Groups A and B, it's the least productive day at the ongoing World Cup, with an average of 2.25 goals per game.

But the day belonged to African champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, who are the first African side to seal their passage to the round of 16.

Pulse of the Day - CSO Koulibaly

Former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is fondly referred to as the 'Chief security officer' at his new club, Chelsea in the Premier League.

AFP

But while things haven't really sailed at Stamford Bridge since he move, the 31-year-old remains a leader for his nation, Senegal.

On Tuesday, at the Khalifa International Stadium, Koulibaly opened another chapter as the leader of the Teranga Lions.

First goal for Senegal

Going into the 2022 World Cup, the towering centre-back had never scored a goal in 45 caps for the Lions of Teranga.

Pulse Nigeria

That has changed in Qatar after he fired the African champions to knockout stages of the competition for he second time in their history.

Koulibaly was the hero as Senegal defeated a stubborn Ecuador 2-1 to join finish second behind the Netherlands in Group A.

AFP

His goal yesterday arrived three minutes after Moises Caicedo had cancelled Ismaila Sarr's first-half opener for the Lions. It was his first goal for his country and what a time and place to get it.