QATAR 2022

Pulse of the Day featuring the Messi and Alvarez show in Argentina's dominant win

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Legend Lionel Messi is having a wonderful LAST DANCE at the FIFA World Cup, but can he finally lift the one trophy missing from his cabinet?

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to destroy Croatia in the semi-final.
Lionel Messi is just one match from the only trophy that has eluded him in his illustrious career.

The 35-year-old was at the heart of it all as Argentina demolished Croatia in the first semi-final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi put on a show alongside partner in crime Julian Alvarez as Argentina qualified for the final after a 3-0 win on Tuesday night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

He scored one and assisted another while Alvarez netted a brace to inspire the South American giants to their first World Cup final since 2006.

Lionel Messi played a starring role to send Argentina past Croatia and into the World Cup final
With Argentina comfortably leading 2-0 after Messi's superb penalty and a ridiculous solo goal from Alvarez in the first half, the moment of the game arrived in the second half.

Lionel Messi blows a kiss to the Argentina fans after yet another stunning performance
Picking up a pass on the right wing around the centre circle, the PSG man left his two markers for dead with a pace that betrays his age.

He danced around 2022 young player of the year contender Josko Gvardiol inside the Croatian box before setting up the fox in the box Alvarez, who made no mistakes to bury the ball from close range.

Lionel Messi (R) gave Josko Gvardiol (L) a moment he will remember for the rest of his life.
It was a decisive moment that sealed Argentina's place in the final, where they will face either Morocco or defending champions, France.

Messi completed five of seven attempted take-ons against Croatia, created two big chances, made two key passes and completed 85% of his passes.

Julian Alvarez finishes off a wonderful Messi assist to make it 3-0 to Argentina against Croatia
Playing in his last World Cup, Messi put up another man-of-the-match display, his fourth in six matches in Qatar to inspire his country again to a major final.

Izuchukwu Akawor
