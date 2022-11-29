The Mo-show off for Ghana's Black Stars & that Aboubakar wonder goal

The four matches produced 14 goals, making it the most productive matchday so far at the FIFA World Cup in terms of goals scored.

But with an average of 3.5 goals per game, day nine ranked behind matchday two, which delivered an average of four goals.

Two African giants, Cameroon and Ghana, accounted for six of the goals scored on Monday, with the game between the Indomitable Lions and Serbia the best viewing following a six-goal thriller.

Vincent Aboubakar's delicate chip

The Saudi Arabia-based forward watched as his country was put to the sword for almost an hour by an Andrija Zivkovic-inspired Serbia.

Zivkovic created two of the goals that put the Serbians 3-1 up after 53 minutes of play before Aboubakar was subbed on two minutes later.

Eight minutes after his introduction, the 30-year-old pulled one back for the Indomitable Lions with arguably the goal of the tournament.

His chip was as delicate as it was ridiculous, but it would be a moment that changed the game for Cameroon as they equalised three minutes later with Aboubakar setting up fellow veteran Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to level the scores.

The Mo-show off

The Black Stars announced their arrival at the World Cup party on Monday with an impressive win over South Korea.

Ghana defeated the Taeguk Warriors 3-2 to revive their Qatar 2022 campaign with inspiration from Ajax superstar, Mohammed Kudus.

It was indeed the Mo-show at the Education City as he became the second youngest African to score a brace.

Kudus netted in either half, with his second goal of the day a decisive one as it gave the Black Stars their first win and three points in Qatar.

At 22 years old, Kudus has been one of the standout performers from Africa and once again proved he's Ghana's talisman. He has now been involved in three of Ghana's five goals scored, two goals and one assist.

Pulse of the Day

Aboubakar's goal was beautiful, outrageous and decisive but Kudus takes the Pulse of the Day crown for day nine. The Ghanaian superstar scored the winner just when South Korea had taken control of the game at the Education City.