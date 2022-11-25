Pulse of The Day: Caught in the act - How a 'prodigal' CUB hurt 'its' family of Lions in Qatar 2022

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Indomitable Lions were pencilled down as favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup but one of their own said 'not on my watch.'

Cameroon-born Breel Embolo refused to celebrate after he scored for Switzerland against Cameroon.
Cameroon-born Breel Embolo refused to celebrate after he scored for Switzerland against Cameroon.

Brazilian superstar Richarlison may have stolen the headlines after his goal of the tournament contender late last night but for Pulse of The Day, there was a bigger catch on Day five at the FIFA World Cup.

Group G provided the sauce on the fifth day of the 2022 World Cup, though fewer goals were scored across four matches on the day.

Richarlison scored a sensational goal for Brazil against Serbia
Richarlison scored a sensational goal for Brazil against Serbia

A total of eight (8) goals were scored across two groups, with Portugal and Ghana in Group H being the most productive with five goals.

Ghana became the first African side to score a goal in the competition, netting two goals in an entertaining and narrow 3-2 defeat to European giants, Selecao of Portugal.

The Black Stars are the first team from Africa to score at the FIFA World Cup.
The Black Stars are the first team from Africa to score at the FIFA World Cup.

But as earlier stated, the story of the day was at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, where Switzerland hosted West African country, Cameroon in Group G.

Born in 1997 in Yaounde, Cameroon, Breel Embolo left the West African nation with his mother for France at the age of five (5) before they settled in Switzerland.

25 years later, the Monaco forward came back to haunt his home country, Cameroon, and on the biggest-ever stage, the World Cup.

A remorseful Embolo after scoring against his home country, Cameroon.
A remorseful Embolo after scoring against his home country, Cameroon.

Before the World Cup, Cameroonian legend and Football Chief, Samuel Eto'o predicted an all-African final, with the Indomitable Lions to emerge as World Champions in Qatar 2022.

"Africa has always had the potential to achieve a successful World Cup, but we haven't always shown our best face up to now," Eto'o said.

A jubilant Switzerland side.
A jubilant Switzerland side.

"Cameroon will win the World Cup final against Morocco," he added.

Weeks after his prediction, not even Eto'o himself could have predicted what happened in their opening game at the FIFA World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions went head-to-head with Switzerland, who had a familiar name on their team, Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon.

Breel Embolo helps Switzerland beat Cameroon his birth country
Breel Embolo helps Switzerland beat Cameroon his birth country

25 years after he left Yaounde with his mother, Embolo came to haunt his home country after he inspired the Swiss to a narrow win on Thursday.

The Monaco man netted the only goal of the match as Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in Group G.

Out of respect, an emotional and remorseful Embolo refused to celebrate his goal, standing still with both hands raised.

The Swiss International may not have celebrated, but the damage had been done - he has dented Cameroon's chances of fulfilling Eto'o's dream - of winning the 2022 World Cup.

The goal, result and story all make the Pulse of The Day for day five - e be your own people, really!

