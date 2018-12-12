Pulse List: Top 7 transfers of Nigerian footballers in 2018

news

Nigerian players joined the rest of their colleagues participating in the transfer windows buy moving to clubs of their choice.

Some Super Eagles stars and fringe players moved for large sum of money across Europe and to other continents.

This is Pulse List of the top transfer of Nigerian Players in 2018 based on the fees involved in thier switch.

1. Ahmed Musa (Leicester City to Al Nassr for £14.85m)

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa pulled off the most sensational transfers by a Nigerian player in 2018.

Still 25-years-old, Musa decided to move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia from English Premier League giants Leicester City.

Musa was expected to leave the King Power Stadium after finding game time on the field limited.

He did well at CSKA Moscow on loan and after an impressive showing at 2018 FIFA World Cup where he became Nigeria top scorer at the global tournament, Musa decided to continue his career in the far east signing a contract till 2022.

He moved to Al Nassr on Thursday, August 2 for a fee reported to be in the region of and has been impressive for the new club side.

2. Samuel Kalu (KAA Gent to Bordeaux for £7.65m)

Super Eagles wing man Samuel Kalu’s move during the summer transfer window was one of the most important among the moves by Nigerian players this year.

Since his move, he has become a full international making his debut against Seychelles ina 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Kalu moved from KAA Gent to Girondins Bordeaux on Monday, August 6, 2018.

His decision to move from the Belgium First Division to the French Ligue 1 side has seen him become one of the top-ranked Nigerian talents in Europe.

He moved to Bordeaux for a reported fee of £7.65m with his contract expected to expire in July 2023.

Kalu came in as a replacement for Brazilian star Malcom who departed for Barcelona and has become a regular ever since.

3. Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense to Stoke City for £6.48m)

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo moved to English Championship side Stoke City from Portuguese Premier Liga side CD Feirense.

Etebo joined Stoke City on Monday, July 1 after agreeing with contract terms before the world cup.

He cost the championship side £6.48m and reportedly would have been worth more if the deal was signed after the world up.

He has a contract with the potters until 2023 and has inserted himself into the team well.

4. Moses Simon (KAA Gent to Levante for £4.50m)

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was one of the biggest movers among Nigerian players in Europe.

Simon suffered an injury which ruled him out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nigerian youngster was linked with a host of top clubs including Premier League giants Liverpool before his injury.

Upon his return to fitness after the injury, Moses moved t Spanish La Liga side Levante from Belgium First Division outfit KAA Gent.

According to several reports his move to Levante on Monday, August 6 was worth a reported £4.50m with his contract set to expire in 2023.

5. William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor to Udinese for £2.97m)

William Troost-Ekong ’s move to Italian Serie A side Udinese Calcio from Turkey Super Lig side Bursaspor was reportedly worth £2.97m.

The 24-year-old completed the move to the big league after an impressive showing for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He was a rock in defence alongside partner Leon Balogun who moved to Brighton and Hove Albion before the tournament in Russia.

His move to the Udinese on Friday, August 17 is one of the most expensive for a Nigerian defender.

6. Anthony Nwakaeme (Hapoel Beer Sheva to Trabzonspor for £990k)

Super Eagles striker Anthony Nwakaeme moved to Trabzonspor in the Turkey Super Lig from Israel side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Nwakaeme has been an out of the Super Eagles team and after a successful time at Hapoel Beer Sheva where he won multiple titles alongside compatriot John Ogu, he decided to move on.

He joined Trabzonspor for a fee reportedly worth £990k on Monday, August 20.

The Nigerian striker has a good goal record in Israel and signed a three-year contract which will run out in 2021.

7. Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta FC to Bursaspor for £270k)

Super Eagles defender Abdullahi Shehu completed a move to Turkey Super Lig side Bursaspor for Cyprus side Anorthosis Famagusta FC during the winter transfer window.

According to several reports, Shehu’s deal is reportedly worth £270k and is expected to expire in 2020.

The Nigerian defender was due a move away from the Cyprus after impressive performances with the Super Eagles in the qualification series for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Since his move to Turkey he joined Mikel Agu and Troost-Ekong at Bursaspor both players have since left the Turkey based side.