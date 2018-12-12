Pulse List: Top 7 Nigerian sportswomen of 2018

news

Nigeria is a country blessed with talented sports women who have over the course of the year made the country proud.

Through sports, Women have been able to show that their passion and competitive edge and Nigerian sport women have produced in leaps and bounds in 2018.

Here is a list of the top 5 who have been exceptional in their various fields in 2018.

1. Odunayo Adekuoroye

Odunayo Adekuoroye has become a known entity is Nigerian sports and is deservedly among the top Nigerian women athletes in 2018.

The energetic wrestler won the 57 kg women's wrestling freestyle event at the Africa Wrestling championship held in Port Harcourt Nigeria.

She also went to to win another Gold medal for Nigeria the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia on the international scene.

Wrestling may not be Nigeria’s ultimate sport, but Odunayo has played a significant role alongside the Nigerian Wrestling Federation president Daniel Igali in bringing it to general acceptance.

From wrestling, at international events, to participating at developments tournaments such as the Beat the street event in the United States.

Odunayo has laid a marker in 2018 winning the wrestler of the year at the Nigerian Sports Awards and is deserved inclusion in the sportswomen of the year.

2. Evelyn Akhator

Evelyn Akhator’s exploits in 2018 leading D’Tigress to an unimaginable outing at the 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup sees her included in the list of the top sportswomen in 2018.

The 2016 second draft (Women’s National Basketball Association) WNBA proved her worth for the Nigerian women's senior basketball team on the world stage.

She was voted the Basketballer of the Year award and Sportswoman of the Year at the 2018 Nigerian Sports award following her achievement in 2018.

Akhator led the reigning African champions at the world stage to an unprecedented eight placed finish.

Nigeria won three games in the tournament held in Tenerife Spain and was the top performer for Otis Hughley’s side.

Before the world cup in 2018, no African country had won a game on the world stage and thanks to Akhator leading her teammates Nigeria set an African record of winning three games.

3. Joy Udoh Gabriel

Joy Udoh Gabriel has been the athletics sensation for 2018 and makes the sportswomen of the year list after an outstanding breakthrough year.

Born on June 2 1999, the teenager burst into the limelight and has taken her chance to impress on the world stage.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Joy Udoh proved she could be the next women big track and field from Nigeria as she joined Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary Chukwuma to win a bronze medal for team Nigeria with a time of 42.75s in the 4x100m relay event.

Joy Udoh did not relent on her performance as she scooped another bronze medal at the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships held in Asaba Nigeria.

Still, only 19, Joy Udoh won the Discovery of the Year at the Nigerian Sports award and is one to watch out for in the future but her performance in 2018 earns her a spot of the Sportswoman of the Year list.

4. Esther Oyema

Esther Oyema has once again made the best of 2018 despite her disability and numerous challenges she has faced.

The Powerlifter made her best appearance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games where she won the gold medal.

She won a gold medal in the previous games in 2014 and set a world record lifting 126kg, she, however, broke that record in 2018 by lifting 131 kg.

Over the years, Oyema has been a consistent performer and whenever representing Nigeria always gives her all.

More should be done to encourage disabled athletes, but Oyema has played a pivotal role in bringing powerlifting to the consciousness of Nigerians and is a deserved inclusion in the list.

5. Faith Ikidi

Super Falcons defender Faith Michael Ikidi has been a great ambassador for Nigerian sports and football at large.

At 31-years-old, Ikidi is still doing very well for herself for the national team and the international team.

She had another incredible season in one of Europe’s top in the Sweden with Pitea IF of the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

She won the league title again with Pitea IF an was ranked by the CIES as one of the most outstanding defenders in women’s football.

She went on top for a good defensive partnership with Osinachi Ohale as the Super Falcons claimed the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

6. Nigerian Ice Blazers

The Nigerian Ice Blazers are the revelation of 2018 in Nigerian sports following their performance at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Simidele Adeagbo made history as the first African or Black woman taking part in the Skeleton sport at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

While Ngozi Onwumere, Akuoma Omeoga, and Seun Adigun who also participated in the Bobsled event winter Olympic games.

Their exploits of flying the Nigerian flag at the international event is a breakthrough has brought a positive light to Nigerian sports in 2018.

7. Asisat Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala has become a global icon for Nigerian football and rightly so after her exploits in recent years.

In 2018, Asisat retaining her title as the African Women’s Footballer of the Year despite the Super Falcons of Nigeria not playing so many games at the start of the year.

She, however, played a crucial role as Dalian Quanjian retained their Chinese Women Super League title .

Oshoala contributed 10 goals for her team and was the second top scorer in the league.

She did not rest on her laurels and joined up with the Super Falcons for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) .

Oshoala was again the star scoring three goals as the Super Falcons reclaimed their title and qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be held in France.

Asisat was undisputedly the star player for the team that brought the continental trophy to Nigeria and is deservedly among the top sportswomen for 2018.