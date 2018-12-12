Pulse List: Top 7 foreign-based Nigerian players in 2018

news

Nigerian players put in tremendous efforts for their respective clubs sides abroad.

Some players over the course of 2018 have been exceptional and stood out not just to Nigerians but on the international scene.

Here is a list of the best foreign-based Super Eagles stars.

1. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was one of Nigeria’s brightest lights in Europe in 2018.

The 21-year-old has become one of Europe’s finest anchor defensive midfielder replacing the departed French midfielder N'golo Kante.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City and was awarded the Young Player of the season for the second time.

A key part of Gernot Rohr’s team, Ndidi also played a crucial role for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup starting all three games for 90 minutes.

He scored just one goal in the 2017/18 season and contributed four assists and was rated Nigeria’s most valuable player in Europe according to a CIES report.

For his consistent performances, he was rewarded with a new deal which will keep him at the King Power Stadium till 2023.

Ndidi did not win any trophies at club level but played 33 out of 38 games last season and has played all 90 minutes in every Premier League game this season.

2. Odion Ighalo ( Changchun Yatai)

Changchun Yatai forward Odion Ighalo has continued to build his profile as a potent goalscorer in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Ighalo who had a successful debut season in China continued his from where he stopped last season.

The 29-year-old forward also bounced back from a disappointing showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

In 2018, Ighalo emerged the second top scorer in the Chinese League with a total of 21 goals in his second campaign.

Ighalo’s goals could not keep, Changchun Yatai in the league as they were relegated but his overall performance during the course of the season was nothing short of exceptional.

Not many Nigerian forwards were able to register over 20 goals in foreign leagues and Ighalo’s performance during the season sees him among the best Nigerian players abroad.

3. Alex Iwobi – (Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi was another Nigerian player that was impressive in Europe.

Iwobi started the year on the fringes of the Arsenal starting eleven but slowly became an integral player two awards the latter stages of Arsene Wenger’s 22 –year reign in charge of the Gunners.

The 22-year-old scored three goals and seven assists across all competitions as he was in an out of the team.

Iwobi returned from the World Cup with doubts to his role at Arsenal with Unai Emery appointed as the new manager.

Iwobi ended the season with a runners-up medal in the 2018 FA Cup and sd the Gunners failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Under Emery, Iwobi has become a key part of the Gunners set up who are reinvigorated in the new season.

Iwobi has been churning out very impressive performances on most occasions which has seen star player Mesut Ozil dropped to the bench for him.

The Nigerian midfielder is one of the most talked about Super Eagles stars for one of the top teams in Europe and has been an impressive performer in 2018.

4. William Troost-Ekong – (Bursaspor/Udinese)

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was another top Nigerian performer in Europe.

The 24-year-old has started the year in and out of the Bursaspor starting lineup due to an injury suffered in 2017.

Troost, however, returned to the starting line up, towards the end of the season in the Turkey Super Lig.

He scored two goals for Bursaspor and made a total of 27 appearances in the league most of which were starts.

The central defender took his impressive performances to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and featured in all matches for the Super Eagles.

Troost performances at the world stage did not go unnoticed and he started the season strongly and even scored a goal.

He moved to Italian Serie A giants Udinese and has been a top performer with regular appearances.

5. Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa/Leganes)

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo was one of the most consistent Nigerian performers for their club sides in Europe.

Loaned out again by Chelsea, to Turkey Super Lig side Kasimpasa Omeruo became a regular in the starting lineup for his new side.

He helped shore up their defence and became a regular as he made a total of 28 appearances for Kasimpasa in the league.

His form saw him included in the team to the world cup and despite missing the first game he has featured for 90 minutes in the two other group games.

Omeruo moved to Spanish La Liga side Leganes after the world cup and has continued to impress.

He has been recording regular minutes and outstanding performances against the best strikers in the world such as Diego Costa, Gareth Bale, and Lionel Messi.

6. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Samuel Chukwueze is the revelation for Nigerian football in 2018 as he started the year playing with the Villarreal second team.

He however improved significantly to become a member of the senior national team by the end of the year.

He was promoted to the first team for the new season after impressive performances for the youth team.

Left footed, Chukwueze has been named among the best talents in La Liga and earned comparisons to Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

He has continued to progress from scoring on his Copa Del Rey debut to eventually finding the back of the net in the league and is a deserve inclusion in the list.

7. John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva)

John Ogu ha been a veteran midfielder for the Super Eagles even though he rarely features due to the abundance of midfielders.

The 30-year-old played a crucial role as the Hapoel Be'er Sheva won the Israeli Premier League for the third consecutive time.

Many Nigerian players ply their trade in Europe but very few can attest to a league title in 2018 which makes Ogu stand out.

The midfielder played a crucial role for Hapoel Be'er Sheva along with compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme who was putting the ball in the back of the net.

He went on to be included in the final team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and even though he did not play is remains a fan favourite.