The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, February 8, 2020, present the new Super Eagles Nike jerseys to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Nike had on Wednesday, February, 5 unveiled new home and away jerseys for the Super Eagles ahead of the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As part of the launch, top officials of the NFF and sports minister Sunday Dare presented the new jerseys to President Buhari.

The home kit as expected comes in traditional green and white national colours. The white runs down the middle from top to bottom while the pitch green and white patterns hang on the shoulders just like an Agbada, a four-piece attire found among the Yoruba of southwestern Nigeria which Nike draws inspiration from.

The away kit is all-grey with the pitch green and white patterns in the V-shaped collar and sleeves.

Nike returned as the kit sponsors of the NFF in a deal signed in April 2015 and extended in 2018.

These new kits are the latest offering from the sportswear giant following the previous release of the designs which were well received in 2018 just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.