Pulisic, Bradley back for US friendlies

Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley earned recalls on Monday as United States coach Dave Sarachan unveiled his squad for upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru.

Borussia Dortmund star Pulisic and experienced midfielder Bradley missed the team's games against Brazil and Mexico last month as interim coach Sarachan ran the rule over a younger crop of players.

However Sarachan has opted for experience as his team prepares to face Colombia in a friendly in Tampa on October 11 before facing Peru in East Hartford five days later.

"I'm excited about the upcoming games and I'm excited about the group of players that we have selected," Sarachan said.

"There is a consistent group of younger players that we've had over the past friendlies and some new faces I'm looking forward to seeing up close.

"We will have Christian Pulisic back, and there is also the addition of a couple of veteran players in Michael Bradley and Brad Guzan, so there is a lot to look forward to."

The sequence of US friendlies will also include away games with England and Italy later this year as the Americans continue their rebuilding following their shock failure to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/BEL), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

Defenders: John Brooks (Wolfsburg/GER), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City/ENG), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes/FRA), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic/ENG), Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Amon (Nordsj?lland/DEN), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther F?rth/GER), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard/NED), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96/GER)