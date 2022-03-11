Madueke grabs assist in exciting EIGHT goal thriller

The dutch side started poorly and fell behind when Isak Johansen took advantage of some haphazard defending to put Copenhagen in the lead.

The stadium roared into life when Cody Gakpo latched onto a tempting cross from Madueke to head PSV back into the match with an equaliser in the 21st minute.

The crowd soon fell silent when barely two minutes later, Copenhagen retook the lead. Danish international Rasmus Falk played in Pep Biel, and the Spanish midfielder found the bottom left corner with an effort from close range.

PSV were all over the place in the first half and conceded yet again when Lukas Lerager popped up unmarked after a corner, and he converted his header to extend the visiting side's lead.

With the home side looking to shake things up, Roger Schmidt turned to his bench for ideas. Despite his assist, Madueke was replaced by Israeli Eran Zahavi at halftime.

PSV looked to gain control early in the second half, and they refused to relent in their forward push. Barely off the bench, Ritsu Doan scored a powerful goal from inside the box, after Copenhagen's defence failed to clear the ball.

PSV needed inspiration, and it looked as though Gakpo and Doan could provide the much-needed creativity.

Gakpo has been a shining light for Feyenoord this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions so far. So when he could not convert from the penalty spot on 65 minutes, it left the winger and fans bemused.

Within moments of the penalty miss, Gakpo netted his second and the equaliser for the hosts with a close-range rebound.

With the game entering its final quarter and both teams deadlocked in a draw, Pep Biel again came to the rescue to re-establish his side’s lead - with a shot from the edge of the box into the top right corner.

Substitute Zahavi was on the end of a Cody Gakpo cross and headed in an equaliser with barely five minutes left on the clock.

This result ensures that the return leg of the fixture in Denmark will be an exciting one with both teams level.