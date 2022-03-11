UECL

Madueke grabs assist in exciting EIGHT goal thriller

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

PSV winger Noni Madueke assisted a first half equaliser in an exciting Europa Conference league goalfest.

Chukwunonso 'Noni' Madueke grabbed an assist in PSV's draw on Thursday
Chukwunonso 'Noni' Madueke grabbed an assist in PSV's draw on Thursday

Noni Madueke registered an assist in PSV's dramatic eight goal thriller against Copenhagen in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The dutch side started poorly and fell behind when Isak Johansen took advantage of some haphazard defending to put Copenhagen in the lead.

The stadium roared into life when Cody Gakpo latched onto a tempting cross from Madueke to head PSV back into the match with an equaliser in the 21st minute.

Gakpo and Madueke celebrating the equalizer
Gakpo and Madueke celebrating the equalizer IMAGO / ANP

The crowd soon fell silent when barely two minutes later, Copenhagen retook the lead. Danish international Rasmus Falk played in Pep Biel, and the Spanish midfielder found the bottom left corner with an effort from close range.

PSV were all over the place in the first half and conceded yet again when Lukas Lerager popped up unmarked after a corner, and he converted his header to extend the visiting side's lead.

Lukas Lerager took advantage of some sloppy defending in the box to grab a goal in the 43rd minute
Lukas Lerager took advantage of some sloppy defending in the box to grab a goal in the 43rd minute ANP

With the home side looking to shake things up, Roger Schmidt turned to his bench for ideas. Despite his assist, Madueke was replaced by Israeli Eran Zahavi at halftime.

PSV looked to gain control early in the second half, and they refused to relent in their forward push. Barely off the bench, Ritsu Doan scored a powerful goal from inside the box, after Copenhagen's defence failed to clear the ball.

PSV needed inspiration, and it looked as though Gakpo and Doan could provide the much-needed creativity.

Gakpo has been a shining light for Feyenoord this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions so far. So when he could not convert from the penalty spot on 65 minutes, it left the winger and fans bemused.

Cody Gakpo left frustrated after his penalty miss
Cody Gakpo left frustrated after his penalty miss ANP

Within moments of the penalty miss, Gakpo netted his second and the equaliser for the hosts with a close-range rebound.

Gakpo celebrates his second goal of the game
Gakpo celebrates his second goal of the game IMAGO / ANP

With the game entering its final quarter and both teams deadlocked in a draw, Pep Biel again came to the rescue to re-establish his side’s lead - with a shot from the edge of the box into the top right corner.

Substitute Zahavi was on the end of a Cody Gakpo cross and headed in an equaliser with barely five minutes left on the clock.

Eran Zahavi headed in the eight goal of the encounter in the 85th minute
Eran Zahavi headed in the eight goal of the encounter in the 85th minute IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

This result ensures that the return leg of the fixture in Denmark will be an exciting one with both teams level.

PSV must now shift their focus to their next game against Utrecht on March 17 in the Eredivisie.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Chukwunonso 'Noni' Madueke grabbed an assist in PSV's draw on Thursday

    Madueke grabs assist in exciting EIGHT goal thriller

  • Barcelona could not defeat Galatasaray in the Europa League

    'We lacked ideas in attack' - Barcelona boss Xavi blasts players after 0-0 draw against Galatasaray

  • Thomas Tuchel expects the busy match schedule to keep Chelsea players focused amidst sanctions on Roman Abramovich (Action Plus)

    Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Recommended articles

Madueke grabs assist in exciting EIGHT goal thriller

Madueke grabs assist in exciting EIGHT goal thriller

'We lacked ideas in attack' - Barcelona boss Xavi blasts players after 0-0 draw against Galatasaray

'We lacked ideas in attack' - Barcelona boss Xavi blasts players after 0-0 draw against Galatasaray

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Stunning Kelechi Iheanacho goal gives Leicester comfortable first-leg victory over Rennes

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Watch Kelechi Iheanacho's clinical finish for Leicester City in 2-0 victory against Rennes [Video]

Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Watch Leon Balogun's explosive header for Rangers in 3-0 victory against vs FK Crvena zvezda [Video]

Trending

BREAKING NEWS

Former Super Eagles star Justice Christopher is dead

Justice Christopher
NPFL

VIDEO: Blood gushes from mouth after Nigerian soldiers reportedly beat up Ebenezer Odeyemi, Shooting Stars players

Ebenezer Odeyemi

Ghana-Nigeria link up: Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal star put rivalry aside for Kidi's Indigo O2 concert

Kelechi Iheanacho
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all smiles ahead of PSG's 'battle' against Real Madrid

Neymar, Messi and Mbappe are ready for PSG vs Real Madrid
SUPER EAGLES

FIFA confirms referees for World Cup qualifiers against Ghana

Nigeria vs Ghana

'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher

Justice Christopher made 11 appearance for the Super Eagles

'Osimhen must not waste energy' - Former Italy striker blasts Super Eagles star for lack of goals

Victor Osimhen is under fire for his lack of goals for Napoli
NPFL

Update: Shooting Stars striker Odeyemi out with toe injury after being beaten up by soldiers, player speaks

Ebenezer Odeyemi