PSV threatened to sell Gakpo to Liverpool

The club were reportedly forced into the sale, as the threat of financial instability looms over their head.

PSV legend and former club technical director John de Jong reportedly stayed the sale of Gakpo in the summer for sporting reasons. The club is now forced into a sale for financial viability.

PSV's financial housekeeping

De Telegraaf probed the sale of Gakpo, and reported that it is due to the financial instability at PSV in recent years.

Their wage bill became relatively high, as did write-offs on transfer fees.

The total which amounts to around €30 million, including their annual operating cost which is around €10 million, meant that they needed to bring in around €40 million each season to stay in the green.

This could have been achievable without sales if they made it into the Champions League, but missing out meant they had to do it through transfers.

The club have now been forced into making the sale of their star man in the middle of the season, sacrificing sporting viability for financial stability.

The club made the inverse decision in the summer, and it led to the exit of technical director John de Jong.

“I really wanted to keep him, but also knew that we had to let him go at certain amounts,” - John de Jong told Eindhovens Dagblad and Football International.

John de Jong opted for sporting success delaying the transfer of Cody Gakpo.

When Manchester United inquired about Gakpo in the summer, John de Jong preferred Gakpo played in the Champions League qualifying play-offs first.

“We indicated what we wanted and also that we still needed Cody in the home game against Rangers. That was possible,” - John de Jong said.

“We then lost at home to Rangers (in the preliminary round of the Champions League). And United did not go for Gakpo, but for Antony.

“I think that’s where the emotion of the supervisory board lies.”

The PSV supervisory board believed John de Jong's decision cost them money they could have gotten in Gakpo's sale to Manchester United, as they also missed out on Champions League qualification.

PSV got another chance to sell, as Southampton and Leeds tried to sign Gakpo.

John de Jong: “Southampton wanted to pay €32 million for Cody, with a number of bonuses that were difficult to realize.

“We had a good substantive discussion with each other and everyone had their say.

"That we had to go for the sporting ambition of the club. I thought and believe that PSV has a very good selection with which we have a good chance of winning the title.

“With Cody there, that chance is a lot bigger.

“In the end, the management thought the same as I did.

“But Ton van Veen, the financial man in the supervisory board, in particular, insisted on a sale.

'He now wanted the financial security of a plus in the current financial year. In my view, he did not want to be held responsible for any red figures.”