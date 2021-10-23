RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG's Pochettino wants Marseille rivalry 'only on the field' after crowd issues

Mauricio Pochettino took over as Paris Saint-Germain coach in January

Mauricio Pochettino took over as Paris Saint-Germain coach in January
Mauricio Pochettino took over as Paris Saint-Germain coach in January Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday he hopes the rivalry between his side and Marseille is expressed "only on the field" ahead of this weekend's meeting.

PSG head to the Velodrome on Sunday in a French top-flight season marred by crowd trouble.

On Friday Marseille president Pablo Longoria warned his supporters the club could be heavily punished if an off-field incident occured.

Parisian fans have been banned from travelling south due to the issues.

"I wish and hope, for the good of football and everyone, that there will be no type of problem and that we can play a football match with the rivalry that exists and the tension of a football game, but only on the field," former Spurs boss Pochettino said.

"Like every derby, there is pride and emotion together, we know what it means for our fans, us the staff, and the players.

"They are matches unlike others," he added.

Angers' trip to Saint-Etienne on Friday was delayed for an hour after protests from angry home fans.

The match had been held up by a pitch invasion during the player warm-up.

Marseille have been involved in violence more than once this term.

Earlier this month, fans at the Velodrome lobbed fireworks, smoke bombs and other projectiles toward supporters of the Turkish club Galatasaray, sparking clashes both during and after the match.

