PSG, Porto and other ticket-busters this weekend (Sunday)

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Here are 5 of the biggest upsets from Sunday, August 28 that cost punters money

Another weekend has come and gone and its worldwide football action with it but it appears the most recent one favoured the bookies more than the punters.

There were multiple upsets in the beautiful game this just past weekend and here are the five big ones that most likely ruined your accumulators on Sunday and broke the hearts of punters all over the world.

PSG started the Ligue 1 season with three straight wins and 17 goals and were expected to roll over the visiting Monaco.

But despite the star-studded team, PSG failed to win at just 1.21 odds and even needed a penalty late in the second half to salvage a draw.

Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1
Social media reactions as PSG held 1-1 by AS Monaco on Sunday night in Ligue 1 Pulse Sports

Before they faced off on Sunday, Rio Ave had not beaten Porto in any football match since 2004 but 18 years of history was changed much to the horror of punters.

Porto were valued at 1.30 odds to win a fourth consecutive league game but lost 3-1 to Rio Ave who were valued at 10.00 odds for an unlikely win.

Zaidu Sanusi played for Porto in 3-1 defeat to Rio Ave
Zaidu Sanusi played for Porto in 3-1 defeat to Rio Ave Pulse Nigeria

Fiorentina - Napoli could have gone either way in terms of the win but we thought goals were certainty in this game which proved the complete opposite.

Who sent you to bet on Napoli...?
Who sent you to bet on Napoli...? Pulse Nigeria

Both teams displayed an uncharacteristic lack of goal threat and failed to produce simple over 1.5 goals at just 1.20 odds.

Lillestrom started matchday 20 sitting second in the Norwegian Eliteserien, playing at home to a team that was and still is comfortably bottom of the league.

How Lillestrom left punters feeling on Sunday
How Lillestrom left punters feeling on Sunday Zikoko Memes

1.52 odds for a home win felt like a bargain but it all went south as Lillestrom could only draw at home against the worst team in the league.

The first game of the season always comes with a bit of uncertainty but no one could have predicted what happened in the Ukrainian league on Sunday.

Punters warning Dinamo Kyiv as they were collecting 3 goals from Dnipro
Punters warning Dinamo Kyiv as they were collecting 3 goals from Dnipro Zikoko Memes

Dinamo Kyiv were valued at 1.27 odds to kick off their league season with a routine win but they were in for a big shock as the visiting Dnipro smacked them 3-0.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

