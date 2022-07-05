OFFICIAL

PSG announce Pochettino's successor hours after his sack

David Ben
PSG have announced Christophe Galtier as the new head coach of the Ligue 1 champions

Christophe Galtier is new head coach of PSG

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino has left his role as head coach of the club.

Pochettino's announcement was made via a club statement that read: "Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club,"

"The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future,"

The former Tottenham Hotspur coach leaves the Parc des Princes after just 18 months in charge.

Pochettino won the Ligue 1 title with the Parisians last season but the campaign was marred by a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino has been dismissed from his role at PSG AFP

Confirmation of Pochettino's departure came after club sources had confirmed on Monday that former Nice coach Christophe Galtier had agreed to become the new coach on a two-year deal.

PSG have now officially announced the arrival of Christophe Galtier as Pochettino's successor.

The 55-year-old Galtier, who left Nice last month, has developed a reputation as the leading coach in the French club game over the last decade.

Galtier enjoyed eight successful years at Saint-Etienne, where he won the League Cup in 2013, before a four-year stint at Lille was crowned with the Ligue 1 title in 2021, when they pipped PSG.

Christophe Galtier during his unveiling as new PSG manager
Christophe Galtier during his unveiling as new PSG manager PSG/Twitter

Galtier has also previously worked with PSG's new football advisor Luis Campos, the Portuguese super scout who built the Lille team that won the league under Galtier in 2021.

The new PSG coach Galtier won the Best Manager of the Year award at the Trophées UNFP du football in 2013, which he shared with Carlo Ancelotti.

He also won it in 2019 after Lille finished in second place during the 2018–19 Ligue 1 season.

He won the award for a third time in 2021 after guiding Lille to their fourth Ligue 1 title in club history.

David Ben David Ben

