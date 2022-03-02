PSG offer Kylian Mbappe 'Unbelievable' New Contract That Includes a mammoth €100m Sign-On Bonus

The Qatari-owners are now offering the 23-year-old French International, a fresh two-year deal worth a stupendous £800,000 per week after taxes.

Imago

The report also claims that Mbappe would receive a signing-on payment of around £83 million (€100m) to remain with the French giants.

Mbappe’s representatives are at the moment, yet to respond to the 'Irresisitable' offer but PSG are reportedly optimistic about convincing their star forward to remain at the club following positive discussions with his agents.

The ridiculous offer comes just days after Mbappe hinted that he could extend his stay at Parc De Princes in order to chase down club record goalscorer Edinson Cavani's goal tally of 200 goals for the French club.

AFP

Mbappe is now the joint-second top goalscorer in PSG's history, having moved level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 156 goals following his brace in Saturday’s 3-1 win over St-Etienne.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS after the match, Mbappe said: “We'll see what happens

“Being PSG's top scorer is something that cannot be ignored. We'll see what happens.”

PSG fans also unveiled a banner in the win over St-Etienne, urging Mbappe to remain at the club.

Mbappe has said he is grateful for the support from PSG’s fans and thanked them for the banner.