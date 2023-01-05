PSG are looking to build a succession plan for their current starting wingers Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are 35 and 30, respectively, and have identified Crystal Palace's winger Michael Akpovie Olise as a potential understudy to their world beaters.
PSG monitoring Eagles star ahead of summer move
PSG are restructuring for the future and have identified the Premier League midfielder as a potential target
Recommended articles
Michael Olise to PSG
Olise, who just turned 21 in December, is said to be among PSG’s list of admired players, and the winger is being closely watched by the Ligue 1 title contenders ahead of a possible summer move to the French capital.
The Eagles winger is one of the hottest prospects in club football, and the Daily Mail now reports that a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world could be on the cards for him.
Olise has been a regular for Crystal Palace this season, starting 11 of their 16 Premier League games and directly contributing to five goals for Patrick Vieira’s men.
Olise could be a star for the Eagles and the Super Eagles
The former EFL young player of the year and Crystal Palace’s youngest Premier League goalscorer in the 21st century will also be hoping that a move to France’s biggest club will finally help him break into the French national team after representing the country at under-18 and under-21 levels.
Though his heart seems to be set on representing France, Olise is also eligible to play for Algeria, England, and Nigeria, who put him on their standby list for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho in 2021.
Although it is unclear whether Olise has completely jettisoned the idea of playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, a move to PSG would almost certainly seal his international fate and call time on any hopes of seeing him in the famous green and white.
More from category
-
PSG monitoring Eagles star ahead of summer move
-
NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Confluence, Edo Queens bag away win
-
COPA DEL REY: Ansu Fati saves Barcelona from embarrassment against third division side CF Intercity