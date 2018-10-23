Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

PSG captain Silva to miss Champions League clash with Napoli

Football PSG captain Silva to miss Champions League clash with Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has confirmed that he will miss his team's Champions League home clash with Napoli on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thiago Silva in action in PSG's win over Red Star Belgrade earlier this month play

Thiago Silva in action in PSG's win over Red Star Belgrade earlier this month

(AFP/File)

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has confirmed that he will miss his team's Champions League home clash with Napoli on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I will not be on the field. These are things that happen in our profession. But I have confidence in my team," Silva wrote on his Instagram account.

The 34-year-old Brazilian centre-back had already missed PSG's 5-0 win over Amiens in Ligue 1 at the weekend with a reported achilles problem.

Coach Thomas Tuchel admitted at a press conference earlier that Silva did not train on Tuesday morning and that it would be "very difficult" for his captain to feature.

Tuchel was nevertheless confident that Italian playmaker Marco Verratti would be able to play in the game after coming off at half-time at the weekend with a slight muscle problem.

Napoli sit on top of Champions League Group C with four points after beating Liverpool 1-0 in their last outing.

PSG and Liverpool each sit a point behind Carlo Ancelotti's side after two matches. Liverpool host Red Star Belgrade at Anfield on Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 3 things to know about Marco Ianni, the Chelsea assistant coach who...bullet
2 Paul Pogba shows off new haircut for Juventus clashbullet
3 Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester Citybullet

Football

Rivers Angels
Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angel 1-0 in final to win 2018 Aiteo Cup title
Alex Iwobi's dad believes signing a new contract has boosted his son's confidence
Abdu Maikaba
Maikaba unveiled as new Plateau United coach
Messi and Coutinho could be playing in La Liga for Barcelona in the USA this season
Football Resistance to USA game is 'cultural', says La Liga president
X
Advertisement