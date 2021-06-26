RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Promoted Salernitana seek buyer to play in Serie A

Lazio president Claudio Lotito co-owns promoted Salernitana.

Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana announced Saturday they are are seeking a buyer to allow them to take their place in the Italian top flight next season.

According to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division.

And the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito. 

Salernitana clinched a top flight place after finishing second in Serie B. 

To play a third Serie A season in their history, and first since 1998-1999, the club were given a month to meet FIGC rules.

That deadline expired on Saturday and Salernitana immediately announced that club shares have been placed in an independent trust, responsible for finding a buyer within six months.

According to reports, a Middle East consortium, the Bin Zayed Group, which in the past tried to buy English club Newcastle, made an offer of 60 million euros ($71.6 million) to the club owners during the week.

