Promoted Salernitana seek buyer to play in Serie A

According to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rules two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division.

And the club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito.

Salernitana clinched a top flight place after finishing second in Serie B.

To play a third Serie A season in their history, and first since 1998-1999, the club were given a month to meet FIGC rules.

That deadline expired on Saturday and Salernitana immediately announced that club shares have been placed in an independent trust, responsible for finding a buyer within six months.