Progress and learning the goals for Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles of Nigeria face Cameroon in another friendly game

Nigeria lost 1-0 to Cameroon in the first friendly played on Friday, June 4, 2021, but despite the loss, Rohr has insisted that his team's progress and learning is the most important to him than just winning ahead of the second game on Tuesday, June 8.

"The most important thing is not the result, but it's to progress to learn and to work," the Franco-German lost.

Rohr had to scrappily put together a team after a host of withdrawals hit his squad before the friendly games.

16 players, including five defenders, two midfielders and several forwards, were missing from his initial squad for the game.

The struggle continues for Rohr ahead of the second game, with defenders William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins ruled out of Tuesday's game due to injuries.

Rohr called up Hungary –based Vincent Onovo, who arrived in the team hotel just after dinner on Sunday to get more bodies in defence.

A slew of changes is also expected, with Francis Uzoho in place of Okoye Maduka while Chidozie Awaziem and Valentine Ozornwafor have been confirmed to start the game.

Rohr has also hinted that he might use the three-man defence system with Moses Simon as a wing-back.

Another late invitee, Anthony Izuchukwu, from Slovakia, is another possibility.

"Some of the players who arrived from Nigeria were not so fit for the first game, but they have recovered well, and we are physically we will be better," Rohr also said.

Friday's defeat was Rohr's first loss to Cameroon in four matches.

Good test

Defender Awaziem isn't bothered about the loss and is looking ahead to the extensive tests ahead for the Super Eagles.

He, however, still stated that the team is not happy with the loss on Friday.

"It was a good test for us because we have a bigger test in front of us. The game was a good test for us but the problem is that we lost the game which we don't like which everyone is not happy about," Awaziem said.

"I think it was a good test, we could see the ability of everyone and know how to prepare for the second game.

"We also want to win the game because it will help our confidence."