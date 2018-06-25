Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Prince William watches England thrash Panama in replay

Football Prince William watches England thrash Panama in replay

As England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday Prince William, the president of the Football Association, was flying into Jordan for a historic Middle East tour.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Britain's Prince William is greeted at Amman's Marka military airport by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on June 24, 2018 play

Britain's Prince William is greeted at Amman's Marka military airport by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah on June 24, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As England thrashed Panama 6-1 on Sunday Prince William, the president of the Football Association, was flying into Jordan for a historic Middle East tour.

The Duke of Cambridge missed the momentous game that helped England ease into the World Cup last 16 but caught a replay at the home of his host Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

The heir to the Jordanian throne posted pictures on his Instagram account late Sunday showing him and William watching a replay of the game on a huge flat television screen.

The pair are seen sitting on a couch in what appears to be a recreation room in Beit al-Ordon, the private residence of Jordan's royal family in the Hummar district west of Amman.

A devoted Aston Villa fan, William, 36, is wearing beige pants and a tie-less sky blue shirt, while 23-year-old Hussein, is wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

"Having a relaxing evening with His Royal Highness Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, after his first day in #OurJordan," Hussein wrote in a caption that accompanied one of two pictures of the pair.

"Watching the replay of the England game that we missed earlier today," says another caption showing the cavernous room where the two princes are watching the game.

William arrived Saturday in Jordan at the start of a Middle East tour that will see him become the first British royal to pay official visits to both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The visit by the second in line to the British throne has been billed as a chance to bond with Hussein, a fellow graduate of Britain's Royal Sandhurst Military Academy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet
2 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
3 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at...bullet

Football

Keisuke Honda came off the bench to score for Japan in their World Cup group match against Senegal
Football Japan defy doubters to home in on World Cup last 16
About two-thirds of all fans watching the World Cup in Russia come from Latin American countries
Football 'Crazy' or in love, Russia dances to Latin World Cup beat
Sergio Ramos and Spain have coped well so far since the shock dismissal of coach Julen Lopetegui
Football Spain, Portugal target last 16 as Russia ride momentum
James Rodriguez was hailed on Twitter after Columbia beat Poland 3-0 in their group H game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Sunday, June 24.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Columbia beat Poland 3-0