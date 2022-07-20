President Buhari reacts to Super Falcons' loss to Morocco

The Super Falcons' quest to claim a tenth African title ended on Monday night after they lost via penalties to the host. Coach Randy Waldrum's women were on course for a place in the final when Yasmin Mrabet's own goal in the 62nd minute put Nigeria ahead.

However, Morocco restored parity four minutes later, courtesy of a strike from Sanaa Mssoudy. Before both teams scored, Nigeria's quest had suffered a blow after Halimatu Ayinde was sent off following a VAR review. It got harder after they were reduced to nine women following Rasheedat Ajibade's dismissal.

Although they were able to hold out for a penalty shootout, it was not to be for the Nigerian ladies as Morocco progressed after winning the shootout 5-4.

But despite the defeat, the Super Falcons received praises from Nigerians for their fighting spirit. President Buhari has now joined other Nigerians in commending the girls for their resilience and determination to never give up.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari praised the Super Falcons for their doggedness despite playing most of the second half and extra time with nine players.

The President's statement read: "Although many will be disappointed with the Moroccan victory on penalties, there are many positive outcomes for the Nigerian team to take home and prepare better for the next tournament."

Following their defeat, Nigeria's Super Falcons will now turn their attention to the third-place match against Zambia on Friday night.