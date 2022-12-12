The President of Nigeria, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has sent a congratulatory message to the Atlas Lions and King Mohammed VI on Morocco becoming the first African country to reach the semifinals of the World Cup.
President Buhari Praises gritty Morocco for World Cup success
With Nigeria not at the World Cup, Morocco have hoisted Africa's flag in Qatar
In a statement made through his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, the President congratulated Morocco on the incredible feat and complimented the team's grit and dexterity, which has seen them progress further than any other African country in World Cup history.
President Buhari's statement also paid tribute to the Moroccan FA, noting that this great feat would not be possible without the effort that the Moroccan authorities put into bringing this team together.
Morocco have broken a number of records in Qatar, including becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup, the first African team to win a penalty shootout at the World Cup, and the first African team to win three matches in the same edition of the World Cup.
They beat a lot of top names, including Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, to reach the semifinals and have drawn praise from all quarters, including President Buhari of Nigeria.
