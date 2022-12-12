President Buhari Praises gritty Morocco for World Cup success

In a statement made through his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, the President congratulated Morocco on the incredible feat and complimented the team's grit and dexterity, which has seen them progress further than any other African country in World Cup history.

President Buhari's statement also paid tribute to the Moroccan FA, noting that this great feat would not be possible without the effort that the Moroccan authorities put into bringing this team together.

Morocco have broken a number of records in Qatar, including becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup, the first African team to win a penalty shootout at the World Cup, and the first African team to win three matches in the same edition of the World Cup.