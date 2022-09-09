Present and former Super Eagles stars react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 2022. The late Monarch died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Following the news, millions of people across the world paid their respect to the late Queen, who ruled Britain for seven decades.

Super Eagles stars pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II

The sporting world was not left out, with Premier League clubs paying their respects on social media platforms. Not to be left out, a few Super Eagles stars also sent their condolences to the Royal family.

Former Super Eagles star Kanu Nwankwo was the first Nigerian sporting star to pay his respect to the late Queen. The former Portsmouth striker took to his Twitter account to pay his respect with the caption: RIP Queen Elizabeth.

Kanu had a close encounter with the late Queen during his football career. He was lucky enough to get an invitation to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen lived until her death.

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles star Victor Moses also paid his respect to the late Monarch.

Moses, who is currently out injured, took to his Instagram account to post a picture of the late Queen, with the caption: RIP Her Majesty The Queen. The end of an era.

Iwobi keeps it simple

Everton star Alex Iwobi also sent his condolences to the Royal Family, although he kept it simple by just posting a picture of the late Queen with a praying emoji.