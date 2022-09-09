Present and former Super Eagles stars react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

The Great Britain monarch passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 after ruling for 70 years.

Queen Eliazbeth II passed away on September 8, 2022
Super Eagles stars, past and present, have joined millions of other people in paying respect to the late Great Britain ruler Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 2022. The late Monarch died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Following the news, millions of people across the world paid their respect to the late Queen, who ruled Britain for seven decades.

The sporting world was not left out, with Premier League clubs paying their respects on social media platforms. Not to be left out, a few Super Eagles stars also sent their condolences to the Royal family.

Former Super Eagles star Kanu Nwankwo was the first Nigerian sporting star to pay his respect to the late Queen. The former Portsmouth striker took to his Twitter account to pay his respect with the caption: RIP Queen Elizabeth.

Kanu had a close encounter with the late Queen during his football career. He was lucky enough to get an invitation to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen lived until her death.

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles star Victor Moses also paid his respect to the late Monarch.

Moses, who is currently out injured, took to his Instagram account to post a picture of the late Queen, with the caption: RIP Her Majesty The Queen. The end of an era.

Everton star Alex Iwobi also sent his condolences to the Royal Family, although he kept it simple by just posting a picture of the late Queen with a praying emoji.

Iwobi and Moses' messages should not come as a surprise, as both players have spent almost all their lives in the UK, even though they are Nigerian players.

