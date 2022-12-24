Hakim Ziyech was instrumental as Morocco reached the semi-finals of the World Cup but it looks like he will need to do even more to earn consistent minutes at Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE: World Cup form will not earn Hakim Ziyech a Chelsea start - Graham Potter
Graham Potter has said that Ziyech’s superb form at the World Cup is no guarantee of a starting place in the Chelsea team
Recommended articles
World Cup form not a guarantee of Chelsea place for Ziyech
Ziyech has played just 148 minutes so far for Chelsea and made his only start of the campaign under the previous manager, Thomas Tuchel, back in August.
Although Potter said he had been in touch with the former Ajax forward, he warned that Ziyech would have to be patient for his opportunity with so much competition in the Chelsea squad.
“We know his qualities, we like him as a player, he plays between the lines with fantastic quality as we saw in the World Cup,” said Potter. “At Chelsea, there are always good players who are not in the starting XI and have to be patient. I was delighted for him and kept in touch over the World Cup. Delighted for him that he got the game-time and that he helped his team, he is a good guy and he has got quality.”
Chelsea need to get season back on track
Chelsea signed off before the World Cup with three successive defeats to leave them in eighth and Potter is hoping to see quick improvements from his side.
Ziyech and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic are the only players from the 12-strong contingent from Chelsea who are yet to return from the World Cup break and Potter has said it could take a while before the ultimate impact of the tournament is revealed.
“We have given all the guys who have been in the World Cup some time off, so they have had a bit of a break, time with their families,” Potter said. “Obviously it is not so easy to get the balance right. We are all learning because it has never happened before. So we do not know how that is going to go. I think you have got to constantly evaluate the players."
What's next for Chelsea?
Chelsea will resume Premier League duties on December, 27 when they welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge.
More from category
-
Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships
-
Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: World Cup form will not earn Hakim Ziyech a Chelsea start - Graham Potter