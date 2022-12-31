PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Who needs Ronaldo?' - Reactions as Rashford inspires Manchester United win against Wolves

The Red Devils were looking to build on their emphatic win against Nottingham Forest when they faced Julien Lopetegui’s Wolves team.

The Red Devils came up against a very different side to the one which looked closer to relegation prior to the break for the World Cup.

The first half which ended goalless saw Wolves commit themselves in each given opportunity as they sought to launch quick-fire counter-attacks.

AFP

But the visitors looked far more dangerous than the hosts constantly creating chances but only lacked the finish when it mattered most.

However, Manchester United needed a moment of individual brilliance in the second half when Erik ten Hag opted to recall Marcus Rashord having been dropped from the Starting XI for disciplinary reasons.

It was Rashford’s individual skill in the 76th minute which broke the stubborn Wolves defense.

AFP

United thought they had doubled their lead late on with Rashford once agin finding the back of the net in the 85th minute.

But his effort was ultimately ruled out by VAR as the Red Devils held on for a 1-0 win against Julien Lopetegui’s Wolves team.

Manchester United are now up to fourth on the summit as the second phase of the season continued to heat up.

AFP

Social Media Reactions

Following the win for Manchester United, here’s how fans on social media have reacted. Screenshots below:

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP

AFP