PREMIER LEAGUE: West Ham targets Moroccan striker

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

West Ham target Moroccan World Cup star Youssef En-Nesyri.

AR-RAYYAN - Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Play-off third place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International stadium on December 17, 2022
AR-RAYYAN - Youssef En Nesyri of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Play-off third place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International stadium on December 17, 2022

The Hammers are looking to land Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri in the winter transfer window.

The Premier League club recently signed Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo in that position, and they are reportedly in the market for another striker.

They have reportedly chosen En-Nesyri, who is fresh off an impressive World Cup campaign with Morocco where he scored two goals, including a towering header that knocked out Portugal.

The Daily Mail reported that West Ham are hot on En-Nesyri's trail, and are looking to unite him with teammate Nayef Aguerd at the London stadium.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Sevilla are keen on selling the Moroccan, and West Ham could land him for as low as £13 million according to Vamos Mi Sevilla.

October 25, 2022, SEVILLA, SEVILLA, SPAIN: Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla FC in action during the UEFA Champions League, Group G, match between Sevilla FC and FC Copenhague at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on October 25, 2022 in Sevilla, Spain.
October 25, 2022, SEVILLA, SEVILLA, SPAIN: Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla FC in action during the UEFA Champions League, Group G, match between Sevilla FC and FC Copenhague at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on October 25, 2022 in Sevilla, Spain.

Sevilla signed En-Nesyri for around £17.5 million in 2020 from Leganes.

The striker has since scored 37 goals in 122 games for the Andalusian Club.

