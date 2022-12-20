PREMIER LEAGUE: West Ham targets Moroccan striker

The Premier League club recently signed Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo in that position, and they are reportedly in the market for another striker.

They have reportedly chosen En-Nesyri, who is fresh off an impressive World Cup campaign with Morocco where he scored two goals, including a towering header that knocked out Portugal.

Youssef En-Nesyri to West Ham

The Daily Mail reported that West Ham are hot on En-Nesyri's trail, and are looking to unite him with teammate Nayef Aguerd at the London stadium.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Sevilla are keen on selling the Moroccan, and West Ham could land him for as low as £13 million according to Vamos Mi Sevilla.

AFP

Sevilla signed En-Nesyri for around £17.5 million in 2020 from Leganes.