PREMIER LEAGUE: 'We need him back ASAP' - Reactions as Reece James injury blow worries Chelsea fans despite win vs Bournemouth

Chelsea fans are all saying the same thing on social media after the Blues recorded a victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Social Media Reactions as Chelsea overcome Bournemouth on return to Premier League action
Social Media Reactions as Chelsea overcome Bournemouth on return to Premier League action

Chelsea hosted AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022 in the 17th round of fixtures in the Premier League.

Both sides had been in poor form before the World Cup break and were hoping to record positive results following their return to action.

The Blues dominated proceedings in the opening phases and soon got rewarded after Raheem Sterling found Kai Havertz in the box, with the German firing home for the hosts to give Chelsea the 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea vs Bournemouth AFP

Bournemouth succumbed to further pressure as Chelsea looked to double their lead falling behind again eight minutes later.

Kai Havertz found Mason Mount at the edge of the box, with the Englishman booting home a classy finish for the Blues second of the evening.

Mason Mount scored to put Chelsea 2-0 up against AFC Bournemouth
Mason Mount scored to put Chelsea 2-0 up against AFC Bournemouth AFP

The visitors struggled to really imposed themselves in the first period and could have conceded more had it not been for the brilliance of goalkeeper Mark Trevers.

The Blues went into the break looking in control with Bournemouth having all to do in the second half.

It was more of the same in the early stages of the second period with Chelsea constantly causing Bournemouth all sorts of problems in defense.

However, the Blues were only let down by poor finishing 10 minutes after the restart.

Dennis Zakaria came close to adding a third goal for the Blues twice but saw his effort in the box blocked by the Bournemouth defense in the 55th minute.

The visitors came close to scoring three minutes later after second half substitute Jaidon Anthony saw his effort saved by Kepa in the 58th minute.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Chelsea vs Bournemouth AFP

A minute later, Chelsea had a good opportunity to add a third when Kai Havertz found space in the box.

But the German dragged his effort wide of right post to the relief of the visiting fans.

Mason Mount forced a save from Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers in the 63rd minute before Jefferson Lerma forced a corner on the other end in the 68th minute.

Bournemouth came close to finding the back of the net in the 78th minute after substitute Ryan Christie saw his shot saved by Kepa who had been less busy for most of the encounter.

&nbsp;The Cherries gradually started to put up a fight in the last 10 minutes of the encounter but were constantly repelled by Chelsea&rsquo;s defense.

In the end, Chelsea held on for a 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth with Graham Potter’s team moving up to 8th on the summit, while Bournemouth remain 14th.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Chelsea vs Bournemouth AFP
Reece James was subbed off after picking up an injury.
Reece James was subbed off after picking up an injury. AFP

Following the positive result for the Blues, Chelsea fans have continued to air their frustrations online over the latest injury blow dealt to the team, after Reece James was forced off in the 53rd minute.

Here&rsquo;s how the fans have reacted - Screenshots below:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions AFP
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions AFP
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions AFP
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions AFP
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions
Chelsea vs Bournemouth/Social Media Reactions AFP
