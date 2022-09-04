PREMIER LEAGUE

PGMOL to 'urgently' review VAR decisions after Chelsea's controversial win over West Ham

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Premier League official referees organization will urgently review VAR calls in Saturday's matches involving West Ham and Newcastle United.

The Premier League will review two decisions form Saturday's weekend fixtures
The Premier League will review two decisions form Saturday's weekend fixtures

The incidents involving the use of video technology in West Ham's 2-1 loss at Chelsea, and the goalless draw between the Magpies and Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 3, 2022 is set to be urgently reviewed.

Both matches saw goals dramatically ruled out, causing significant controversy with players, managers, and pundits, and sparking outrage from fans even on social media.

VAR was also integral to the results of several other matches on Saturday, but the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited(PSGMOL) are understood to be only looking into the overturned goals at Stamford Bridge and St James' Park respectively.

The Premier League will review VAR decisions after controversial calls were made in Saturday's fixtures
The Premier League will review VAR decisions after controversial calls were made in Saturday's fixtures Twitter

West Ham's summer signing Maxwel Cornet, thought he had struck a dying-minute equalizer at Stamford Bridge.

However, after review by referee Andy Madley, the goal was controversially chalked off because of a challenge involving Hammer's forward Jarrod Bowen and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up.

West Ham had a late equalizer ruled out after a VAR check on Sunday
West Ham had a late equalizer ruled out after a VAR check on Sunday Twitter
Newcastle saw a goal ruled out for offside against Crystal Palace on Saturday
Newcastle saw a goal ruled out for offside against Crystal Palace on Saturday Twitter

Meanwhile, Newcastle were awarded a goal after a cross was bundled over his own line by defender Tyrick Mitchell.

But, VAR official Lee Mason got the call overturned because Magpies midfielder Joe Willock collided with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, in an incident believed to have been missed by Michael Salisbury, the on-field referee.

It still remains unclear what the implications of this urgent review will be, and whether this will change the use of VAR in future top-flight fixtures in England.

There were talking points around VAR in many of the Premier League matches on Saturday, which the Premier League is still yet to look into at this stage.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch was sent off for dissent in his side's 5-2 loss to Brentford on Saturday
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch was sent off for dissent in his side's 5-2 loss to Brentford on Saturday AFP

Referee Michael Oliver chose to stick with his initial call in Nottingham Forest's match against Bournemouth, awarding the hosts a penalty at the City Ground, despite being asked to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Van Dijk was issued a yellow card for his nasty tackle on Onana in the Merseyside derby on Saturday
Van Dijk was issued a yellow card for his nasty tackle on Onana in the Merseyside derby on Saturday Twitter

Meanwhile, Everton manager Frank Lampard felt that VAR should have intervened to turn Virgil van Dijk's yellow card to a red after a dangerous tackle on Amadou Onana in the second half of the Merseyside derby.

Tottenham Hotspur also had two goals ruled out for offside during their London derby against Fulham, and Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off after reacting furiously with two penalty decisions that went against him following their 5-2 loss at Brentford.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

