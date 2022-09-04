PGMOL to 'urgently' review VAR decisions after Chelsea's controversial win over West Ham

Both matches saw goals dramatically ruled out, causing significant controversy with players, managers, and pundits, and sparking outrage from fans even on social media.

VAR was also integral to the results of several other matches on Saturday, but the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited(PSGMOL) are understood to be only looking into the overturned goals at Stamford Bridge and St James' Park respectively.

West Ham's summer signing Maxwel Cornet, thought he had struck a dying-minute equalizer at Stamford Bridge.

However, after review by referee Andy Madley, the goal was controversially chalked off because of a challenge involving Hammer's forward Jarrod Bowen and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up.

Meanwhile, Newcastle were awarded a goal after a cross was bundled over his own line by defender Tyrick Mitchell.

But, VAR official Lee Mason got the call overturned because Magpies midfielder Joe Willock collided with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, in an incident believed to have been missed by Michael Salisbury, the on-field referee.

It still remains unclear what the implications of this urgent review will be, and whether this will change the use of VAR in future top-flight fixtures in England.

VAR Controversy this weekend in the Premier League

There were talking points around VAR in many of the Premier League matches on Saturday, which the Premier League is still yet to look into at this stage.

Referee Michael Oliver chose to stick with his initial call in Nottingham Forest's match against Bournemouth, awarding the hosts a penalty at the City Ground, despite being asked to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Meanwhile, Everton manager Frank Lampard felt that VAR should have intervened to turn Virgil van Dijk's yellow card to a red after a dangerous tackle on Amadou Onana in the second half of the Merseyside derby.