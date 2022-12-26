PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham fight back from 2 goals down to snatch a point against Brentford
Harry Kane sparked a superb fightback to help Tottenham overcome a two-goal deficit and earn a share of the spoils against Brentford
Ivan Toney and Harry Kane both scored for Brentford and Tottenham as both sides shared the points in a dramatic 2-2 thriller to welcome back Premier League football after the World Cup.
Brentford vs Tottenham first half
Vitaly Janelt made Spurs pay for another slow start by putting the hosts in front on 15 minutes, while Toney - playing in his first game since his FA charge for 262 alleged betting breaches - doubled the Bees advantage just after half-time.
There was VAR controversy before Brentford scored their second goal as Kane was denied what looked like a clear spot kick for a hug by Ben Mee, who had two hands on the Spurs forward.
Spurs comeback
Harry Kane led the Spurs fightback from 2-0 down in his first match since his World Cup penalty miss for England, heading home from close range before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed the comeback as Spurs scored twice in six minutes.
A frantic final 10 minutes saw Kane hit the bar and Toney miss from six yards out as both sides went looking for the win. In the end the two teams had to share the points.
