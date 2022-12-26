PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham fight back from 2 goals down to snatch a point against Brentford

Ivan Toney and Harry Kane both scored for Brentford and Tottenham as both sides shared the points in a dramatic 2-2 thriller to welcome back Premier League football after the World Cup.

Brentford vs Tottenham first half

Vitaly Janelt made Spurs pay for another slow start by putting the hosts in front on 15 minutes, while Toney - playing in his first game since his FA charge for 262 alleged betting breaches - doubled the Bees advantage just after half-time.

AFP

There was VAR controversy before Brentford scored their second goal as Kane was denied what looked like a clear spot kick for a hug by Ben Mee, who had two hands on the Spurs forward.

Spurs comeback

Harry Kane led the Spurs fightback from 2-0 down in his first match since his World Cup penalty miss for England, heading home from close range before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed the comeback as Spurs scored twice in six minutes.

AFP