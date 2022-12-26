ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham fight back from 2 goals down to snatch a point against Brentford

Harry Kane sparked a superb fightback to help Tottenham overcome a two-goal deficit and earn a share of the spoils against Brentford

Brentford and Tottenham played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first game after the Premier League resumption
Ivan Toney and Harry Kane both scored for Brentford and Tottenham as both sides shared the points in a dramatic 2-2 thriller to welcome back Premier League football after the World Cup.

Vitaly Janelt made Spurs pay for another slow start by putting the hosts in front on 15 minutes, while Toney - playing in his first game since his FA charge for 262 alleged betting breaches - doubled the Bees advantage just after half-time.

Vitaly Janelt gives Brentford the lead against Tottenham
There was VAR controversy before Brentford scored their second goal as Kane was denied what looked like a clear spot kick for a hug by Ben Mee, who had two hands on the Spurs forward.

Harry Kane led the Spurs fightback from 2-0 down in his first match since his World Cup penalty miss for England, heading home from close range before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed the comeback as Spurs scored twice in six minutes.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the first goal for Tottenham against Brentford
A frantic final 10 minutes saw Kane hit the bar and Toney miss from six yards out as both sides went looking for the win. In the end the two teams had to share the points.

