PREMIER LEAGUE: Todd Boehly steps down from Chelsea role

Boehly steps down from technical director role

Over the past few months, Chelsea have focused on assembling a new team consisting of players from various parts of the world. Alongside Paul Winstanley, the team's director of global talent and transfers, Christopher Vivell will now lead the transfer business as technical director.

AFP

Chelsea had always planned for Boehly to step away from the club's transfer dealings after a new boardroom was formed, and the co-owner has now become confident that the new group can run the club going forward.

Benoit Badiashile was pictured alongside Vivell and Winstanley when he joined from Monaco earlier this month, and the pair will keep searching for reinforcements during the remainder of January.

Chelsea still active in the transfer market

Chelsea completed the signings of David Fofana and Benoit Badiashile last week and have agreed a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, with no option to buy.

