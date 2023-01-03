PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Ten Hag is the answer' Reactions as Manchester United hammer 'sorry' AFC Bournemouth

The Red Devils were hoping to build on their impressive form since the league restart in December.

A 23rd-minute volley from Casemiro, coupled with a brilliant Luke Shaw effort and Marcus Rashford goal in the second half was enough to see out the victory for Erik ten Hag's side.

The hosts largely controlled proceedings, but were also made to work as the visitors came out with a point to prove having been on an abysmal losing streak.

Manchester United had the lion’s share of the possession throughout the early exchanges, and they finally found their breakthrough as Christian Eriksen's inswinging free kick found fan-favourite Casemiro unmarked at the near post, with the Brazilian converting superbly to steer United 1-0 up in the 23rd minute.

Bournemouth sought to catch United on the counter but were evenly martialed out by United’s resurgent defence as they were left trailing at the break.

Second Half

The hosts continued where they left off in the first period with left-back Shaw - back in his natural position finding the back of the net four minutes into the restart, finishing off a brilliant move which he started.

Anthony Martial could have extended the home side's lead even further as he headed wide from a Casemiro cross in the 55th minute.

Phillip Billing and Jaidon Anthony both went close for the Cherries as they both forced David de Gea into making quick-fire yet saves to preserve United's two-goal lead.

United will have cause to jubilate once more with Marcus Rashford slotting home for United’s third after latching on to a Bruno Fernandes pass in the 86th minute.

In the end, the Theatre of Dreams seemed delighted with the result as Manchester United progress in the race for top four, while maintaining their good run of form since the competition’s restart last Christmas.

Social Media Reactions

Following the positive result for Manchester United on Tuesday night, fans have taken to social media to hail the Red Devils manager after an inspired run of form has seen the Red Devils team look formidable in recent weeks.

Here are some top reactions - Screenshots below:

