City can be supported at 3/1, ahead of Premier league rivals Liverpool at 4/1. Other sides at the top of betting include Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich. The latter of course finishing qualification as the only side to have taken maximum points from their six matches.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

It was another successful year for Premier league sides, as all four progressed through. The first of these was Tottenham, who were drawn in Group B against Bayern, Olympiacos and Red Star Belgrade. As mentioned previously, Bayern topped the group having taken maximum points, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five. Tottenham then followed them through in a clear second, with a gap of six points back to Olympiacos in third. This now means they have a tough draw moving forward, with potential opponents being PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig or Valencia.

Pre-tournament favourites Manchester City also remain on track having progressed through Group C as winners. They finished unbeaten and will now be looking to challenge to the latter stages of the competition. City were drawn against Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta. The latter have also followed them through to the knock out stages in their first appearance in the competition. This was also following them losing their opening three matches. City finished with 14 points, winning four and drawing two. There next potential opponents are Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund or Lyon.

Defending champions Liverpool also remain on course for a second consecutive victory and third final appearance. They were originally drawn in a difficult group against Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg and Genk. They finished as the winners with 13 points, winning four, drawing one and losing one. Napoli also progressed through, remaining unbeaten. The next opponents for Liverpool will be either Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund or Lyon.

Chelsea then also progressed through to the knock out stages, finishing second in Group H. This included Lille, Ajax and Valencia. The latter topped the group following their impressive victory over Ajax. That meant Ajax failed to progress through and will now contest the Europa league. Chelsea finished behind Valencia on the head to head record, with both sides finished with 11 points and a goal difference of plus two. There next potential opponents are now PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona or RB Leipzig.

