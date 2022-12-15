ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Struggling Sancho not ready to return to Manchester United - Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said he does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to the first-team squad, with the winger not in the right physical or mental state.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said there is no timeline on Jadon Sancho's return
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said there is no timeline on Jadon Sancho's return

The 22-year-old winger was left out of the England World Cup squad and also missed out on the Manchester United training camp in Spain last week.

Sancho has had a poor start to the season and the situation has been encapsulated by United manager, Ten Hag sending him to the Netherlands to work individually with coaches in an attempt to get him back in playing shape.

"He is not fit enough," Ten Hag told reporters in Spain. "We did not see him in the last games for United as he was not in the right fitness state and he is now on an individual programme.

Jadon Sancho has been struggling to make an impact at Manchester United
Jadon Sancho has been struggling to make an impact at Manchester United

"We want him to finish that and hopefully see him back soon. We want to bring him back as quickly as possible but I cannot give a prognosis of when that will be."

Sancho has struggled to make any type of consistent impact at Old Trafford since his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 and as such, he has come under huge scrutiny.

"He was good in pre-season but also when the league started he played some good games like Liverpool, Leicester, and Arsenal," Ten Hag added. "After we got a drop in level and what happens sometimes you do not know why or what is causing it.

"That is what we are doing now, trying to research and now we try to get him back there. It is a combination of physical but also mental."

Man United lost both their friendlies in Spain, against Cadiz and Real Betis. They will return to competitive action at home to Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Dec. 21.

