Premier League star linked with a move back to Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur forward has been linked with a move back home.

Tottenham Hotspur Training and press conference, Tuesday October 11th, Tottenham Hotspur s Clement Lenglet, Lucas Moura, Richarlison and Emerson Royal during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Training and press conference, Tuesday October 11th, Tottenham Hotspur s Clement Lenglet, Lucas Moura, Richarlison and Emerson Royal during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura has been linked with a move back to Sao Paulo in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The 30-year-old winger left Sao Paulo in 2012 for Paris Saint-Germain and is now linked with a move back.

Brazilian publication Lance confirmed a report from Journalist Andre Hernan linking Lucas Moura back to Sao Paulo.

According to the report, Lucas Moura has opened himself up for a return to Sao Paulo, and the club are happy to have him back on the books.

However, the return would not happen over the January transfer window, as Moura is still contracted to Tottenham.

Moura's current contract with Tottenham runs until the summer of 2024.

According to reports, the winger would have to be patient for when Sao Paulo can negotiate with him for a free transfer.

Moura was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil and was part of the club's youth ranks from 2005 till 2010.

He made his professional debut with Sao Paulo in 2010 and represented the club for two seasons.

Lucas (Sao Paulo), FC Sao Paulo - Coritiba FC x(9)xRodrigoxCocax/xFotoarenax
Lucas (Sao Paulo), FC Sao Paulo - Coritiba FC x(9)xRodrigoxCocax/xFotoarenax AFP

He scored 22 goals and provided 19 assists in those two seasons for Sao Paulo, and was part of their Copa Sudamericana triumph in 2011/2012. His only continental trophy to date.

Moura's career at his current club has seen a lot of ups and downs, as he struggled to establish himself as undisputed.

Lucas Moura on the bench for the Champions League final after his hat-trick helped beat Ajax in the semi-final.
Lucas Moura on the bench for the Champions League final after his hat-trick helped beat Ajax in the semi-final. AFP

He is currently behind Heung Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison in the pecking order of wide forwards for Tottenham.

His playing time has taken a big hit over the years, and he has not started any game for Tottenham in the Premier League this season.

A return to his boyhood club could be the jumpstart his career needs.

