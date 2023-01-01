PREMIER LEAGUE: Serge Aurier scores for Nottingham Forest in 1-1 draw against Chelsea

The Blues were expected to build up on their 2-0 win against Bournemouth with another routine win but they put up a lethargic display in a disappointing 1-1 result at the City Ground.

Ivorian defender Serge Aurier scored the all-important equaliser with what was his first goal for Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea cruised through the first half

Graham Potter’s team started the game like they had intentions to win which was exemplified by Raheem Sterling's opening goal in the 16th minute.

AFP

The English winger benefited from a scuffed clearance by Willy Boly as the ball landed favourably for Sterling who converted smartly from close range with a first-time finish.

Chelsea looked comfortable the entire first half with 80% possession and little to no threat from Nottingham Forest but that would change in the second half.

A game of two halves

Nottingham Forest upped the ante in the second half and started with more urgency than the visitors, creating more and looking a lot more dangerous.

Steve Cooper's team would reap the rewards of their bravery in the 63rd minute when Serge Aurier received a ball from his compatriot Willy Boly and finished it off with the precision of a striker after controlling it off his chest.

AFP

Nottingham Forest would feel like they could have won the game based on the second-half display alone as they had nine shots, three of which were on target after the interval.

Chelsea on the other hand were abysmal in the second half with only one goal attempt which was off target, leaving Dean Henderson untested in the Nottingham Forest goal.