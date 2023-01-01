ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Serge Aurier scores for Nottingham Forest in 1-1 draw against Chelsea

Nottingham Forest avoided defeat against Chelsea thanks to a Serge Aurier equaliser.

Serge Aurier scores against Chelsea
Chelsea started the new year with another underwhelming result as they were held to a 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest.

The Blues were expected to build up on their 2-0 win against Bournemouth with another routine win but they put up a lethargic display in a disappointing 1-1 result at the City Ground.

Ivorian defender Serge Aurier scored the all-important equaliser with what was his first goal for Nottingham Forest.

Graham Potter’s team started the game like they had intentions to win which was exemplified by Raheem Sterling's opening goal in the 16th minute.

Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead with a smart finish from close range
The English winger benefited from a scuffed clearance by Willy Boly as the ball landed favourably for Sterling who converted smartly from close range with a first-time finish.

Chelsea looked comfortable the entire first half with 80% possession and little to no threat from Nottingham Forest but that would change in the second half.

Nottingham Forest upped the ante in the second half and started with more urgency than the visitors, creating more and looking a lot more dangerous.

Steve Cooper's team would reap the rewards of their bravery in the 63rd minute when Serge Aurier received a ball from his compatriot Willy Boly and finished it off with the precision of a striker after controlling it off his chest.

Serge Aurier scored the equaliser for Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest would feel like they could have won the game based on the second-half display alone as they had nine shots, three of which were on target after the interval.

Chelsea on the other hand were abysmal in the second half with only one goal attempt which was off target, leaving Dean Henderson untested in the Nottingham Forest goal.

The result means Chelsea move up to eighth on the log while Nottingham Forest remain in the relegation zone despite moving up to 18th.

