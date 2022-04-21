Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton linked to new Chelsea buy bid

Broughton is the deputy chairman of International Airlines Group, IAG: the parent company of British Airways, and was a former chairman of fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

According to English media, the seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton - an Arsenal fan - and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Williams have pledged investment into the bid of the Broughton consortium: one of three groups in the running to purchase Chelsea for £2.5bn.

World Athletics president and Chelsea fan Lord Coe, is also said to be behind the bid.

Chelsea currently, are operating under a special license from the UK government after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

Abramovich put the club up for sale before he was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

Although Hamilton and Williams, as regards their investment in the Broughton consortium's bid, might become part owners of Chelsea should the bid win, they would have no say on footballing decisions.

Other investors in the Broughton-led bid include the Rogers family, who are based in Canada and own media and telecoms company Rogers Communications, chair of the Houston 2026 FIFA World Cup bid committee John Arnold, and the Tsai family from Taiwan, which owns two baseball teams.

The Broughton bid is already backed by Crystal Palace co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, with additional funds from investment banker Michael Klein and Lord Coe.

The group faces competition to buy Chelsea from consortiums led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and co-owner of the Boston Celtics Stephen Pagliuca.

American investment firm Raine Group has been tasked with selling Chelsea and the UK government is expected to issue a new license, allowing the club to be sold once a preferred buyer has been identified.

Any sale must be signed off by the bidder passing the Premier League's owners' and directors' test.