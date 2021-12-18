RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League schedule decimated by Covid chaos

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Leeds' clash with Arsenal on Saturday took place in front of a capacity crowd at Elland Road

Leeds' clash with Arsenal on Saturday took place in front of a capacity crowd at Elland Road Creator: Lindsey Parnaby
Leeds' clash with Arsenal on Saturday took place in front of a capacity crowd at Elland Road Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Arsenal's 4-1 win at Leeds was the only action of a Premier League Saturday decimated by coronavirus call-offs with five games postponed due to outbreaks.

Recommended articles

Aston Villa's home match with Burnley became the latest casualty of surging infection rates across Britain due to the Omicron strain of Covid-19 following a worsening outbreak among the Villa squad.

Just four games are now due to be played in total this weekend out of the original 10, with the growing crisis causing chaos during the busiest time in the English football calendar.

Three games are still listed for Sunday -- Manchester City's clash with Newcastle, Wolves v Chelsea and Tottenham v Liverpool.

Tottenham revealed they will be missing just two players after an outbreak affecting at least 13 players and staff saw their last three matches postponed.

However, the justification for that match going ahead in front of a 62,000 crowd was called into question after London's mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the capital due to the spiking case numbers.

The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the new variant fuels a surge in infections across the country.

A meeting of Premier League clubs on Monday is set to decide whether to continue with the intention of playing games where safe to do so or to temporarily halt the campaign as a firebreak for the infection rate.

In the three divisions below the Premier League, 19 of the 36 games in the English Football League (EFL) were called off this weekend.

But EFL chairman Rick Parry said there was no scientific evidence a short break would help.

"If we think a circuit breaker will help we will do it but, at the moment, there's no scientific evidence to suggest that it will help," Parry told the BBC.

"We've got to stick together, stay calm and keep making balanced decisions on the basis of the latest information."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta repeated his call for more transparency into the decision making of when to call matches off after his side's victory at Elland Road.

"We were really lucky to play today with everything that's happening," said Arteta, whose own positive test accelerated the Premier League's three-month shutdown at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"I told the players to enjoy the game and give everything because I don't know how this will develop."

"Now it's play as you can and we'll play as we can. The Premier League will make the best decision for everybody, but we want to play all under the same rules.

"That's where I think they have to come forward. Whatever they decide is best for the competition has to be explained."

For the second time in a week, Burnley had a match called off hours before kick-off due to a worsening outbreak among their opponents' squad.

Villa said positive results from PCR tests taken on Friday were returned on Saturday morning.

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team," the Premier League said in a statement.

Some managers have voiced concerns over the sporting integrity of the Premier League should the authorities insist on playing on.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank this week called for a suspension of matches to "break the chain" of infection while Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads became over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Premier League schedule decimated by Covid chaos

Premier League schedule decimated by Covid chaos

Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro

Ronaldo says he is buying first club Cruzeiro

Lyon bar fans from away matches after Cup tie flare-up

Lyon bar fans from away matches after Cup tie flare-up

It's deja vu: The return of Eguavoen promises little different for Super Eagles

It's deja vu: The return of Eguavoen promises little different for Super Eagles

Upsets and further crowd trouble in French Cup

Upsets and further crowd trouble in French Cup

Arsenal 'lucky' to have chance to thrash Leeds amid Covid surge - Arteta

Arsenal 'lucky' to have chance to thrash Leeds amid Covid surge - Arteta

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Juve battle through fog to win at Bologna, Roma down Atalanta

Juve battle through fog to win at Bologna, Roma down Atalanta

Barca's young guns come up trumps again in late win over Elche

Barca's young guns come up trumps again in late win over Elche

Trending

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

Kelechi Iheanacho will have to fight for his place in the Leicester City starting line-up again after an impressive showing from Zambia's Patson Daka against Newcastle United

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

How Burnley missed out on 17-year-old Essien after refusing to pay him £60 per week

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL