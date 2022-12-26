PREMIER LEAGUE: Salah inspires Liverpool to 3-1 victory over Aston Villa

Aston Villa vs Liverpool first half

Liverpool came into this game hoping to keep their top-four hopes alive with a win and Jurgen Klopp sent out a very positive side to get the job done.

The first half started in excellent fashion as Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool after just five minutes, tapping in from an Andy Robertson cross. Van Dijk doubled the advantage late in the half when his shot deflected into the far corner of the net.

AFP

Liverpool withstand Villa fightback

Aston Villa came out in the second-half salvo looking sharper and pressing higher. Their perseverance paid off when Ollie Watkins expertly-placed header halved the deficit.

AFP