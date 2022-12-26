ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Salah inspires Liverpool to 3-1 victory over Aston Villa

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Salah was the star of the show as a dogged Liverpool battled to a 3-1 win over Villa in a thrilling Boxing Day fixture

Salah shines to lead Liverpool to victory against Villa
Salah shines to lead Liverpool to victory against Villa

Liverpool secured a third straight Premier League win for the first time this season as they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park

Liverpool came into this game hoping to keep their top-four hopes alive with a win and Jurgen Klopp sent out a very positive side to get the job done.

The first half started in excellent fashion as Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool after just five minutes, tapping in from an Andy Robertson cross. Van Dijk doubled the advantage late in the half when his shot deflected into the far corner of the net.

Mohamed Salah opens the scoring for Liverpool against Aston Villa
Mohamed Salah opens the scoring for Liverpool against Aston Villa AFP

Aston Villa came out in the second-half salvo looking sharper and pressing higher. Their perseverance paid off when Ollie Watkins expertly-placed header halved the deficit.

Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa against Liverpool in the Premier League
Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa against Liverpool in the Premier League AFP

The chances continued to flow at both ends in a wide-open contest with Darwin Nunez particularly wasteful, however, Stefan Bajcetic came off the bench to score his first senior goal and seal the points for Liverpool.

