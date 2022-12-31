A place in the Premier League top four to end 2022 was up for grabs for Manchester United and all they had to do was find a way past a stubborn Wolves side.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Marcus Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves
Marcus Rashford came off the bench for Manchester United to devastating effect as United prevailed 1-0 against Wolves
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
ADVERTISEMENT
More from category
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves
-
NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season
-
TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star
Recommended articles
PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves
NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season
TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star
PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool
Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo
PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win
Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022
OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal
BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol
ADVERTISEMENT