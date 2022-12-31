ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Marcus Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Marcus Rashford came off the bench for Manchester United to devastating effect as United prevailed 1-0 against Wolves

Marcus Rashford came off the bench for Manchester United against Wolves to secure all three points
Marcus Rashford came off the bench for Manchester United against Wolves to secure all three points

A place in the Premier League top four to end 2022 was up for grabs for Manchester United and all they had to do was find a way past a stubborn Wolves side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Marcus Rashford came off the bench for Manchester United against Wolves to secure all three points

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves

  • empty

    NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season

  • Manchester United are interested in the Real Madrid attacker to boost their chances for this season

    TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves

PREMIER LEAGUE: Rashford plays the role of super-sub to deliver the points for Manchester United against Wolves

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season

TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star

TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022

Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini.

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems