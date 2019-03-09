With Tottenham Hotspur looking shaky in third place and Chelsea finding some form, both teams know that this is a must-win game if they are to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Manchester United is heading into this game with sky high confidence, following their impressive form since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December.

On the other hand, the Gunners’ inconsistency this season (the humbling 3-1 Europa League defeat at Rennes the latest) does not inspire much confidence going into this tie.

An interesting thing to look at is both teams’ form heading into the game. Arsenal has won the last eight games at home while United has won its last 9 games on the road.

Either way, come Sunday afternoon, something must give.

FIXTURE

Competition: Premier League

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Date: Sunday, 10 March

Kick-off: 4.30 PM GMT

